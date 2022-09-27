Trending
Advertisement
TV
Sept. 27, 2022 / 12:41 PM

'Doc Martin' final season coming to Acorn TV in October

By Annie Martin

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Doc Martin will return for a final season on Acorn TV in October.

The streaming service said in a press release Tuesday that Season 10 of the British medical comedy-drama will premiere Oct. 17.

Advertisement

Season 10 will have a two-episode premiere, with subsequent episodes to follow weekly. Acorn will air the Doc Martin -- A Celebration documentary Dec. 26 ahead of the series finale, a Christmas special, on Dec. 31.

Doc Martin follows the personal and professional life of Dr. Martin Ellingham (Martin Clunes), a grumpy medic with a rude bedside manner and a phobia of blood.

The new season will consist of nine episodes and see Martin (Clunes) make efforts to overcome his fear of blood and question whether he made the right decision in resigning his position as GP in the small town of Portwenn.

"With his wife Louisa (Caroline Catz) pursuing her new career as a child counselor in his old surgery, the Doc is left babysitting his four-month-old daughter Mary Elizabeth, and indulging his hobby of repairing clocks on the kitchen table. But does he really want his old job back?" an official description reads.

Advertisement

Eileen Atkins, Ian McNeice, Joe Absolom, John Marquez, Jessica Ransom and Selina Cadell also star.

Guest stars for Season 10 include Fay Ripley, David Hayman, Ben Miller, Lesley Nicol, Hermione Norris, Kenneth Cranham and Rupert Graves.

Doc Martin is created by Dominic Minghella and airs on ITV in the United Kingdom.

Read More

Netflix acquires Robert Downey Sr. documentary 'Aftersun' trailer: Paul Mescal, Frankie Corio play father and daughter 'Halloween Ends' trailer: Jamie Lee Curtis makes 'last stand' as Laurie What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Unsolved Mysteries': Netflix unveils Volume 3 episode titles
TV // 19 minutes ago
'Unsolved Mysteries': Netflix unveils Volume 3 episode titles
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- The "Unsolved Mysteries" reboot will have a three-week event on Netflix in October.
Teresa Giudice gets the boot on 'Dancing with the Stars'
TV // 6 hours ago
Teresa Giudice gets the boot on 'Dancing with the Stars'
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Teresa Giudice and her professional partner Pasha Pashkov were eliminated during Monday's Elvis Presley-themed episode of "Dancing with the Stars" Season 31.
Natalie Zea says survival trumps romance, emotions in S2 of 'La Brea'
TV // 9 hours ago
Natalie Zea says survival trumps romance, emotions in S2 of 'La Brea'
NEW YORK, Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Natalie Zea says the characters involved in the "La Brea" love triangle are more concerned with escaping prehistoric beasts and getting back to their own time than they are about who ends up with whom.
'The Last of Us' teaser trailer introduces HBO adaptation
TV // 1 day ago
'The Last of Us' teaser trailer introduces HBO adaptation
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- "The Last of Us," a new series based on the Naughty Dog video game and starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, is coming to HBO.
'The Calling' photos introduce new David E. Kelley series
TV // 1 day ago
'The Calling' photos introduce new David E. Kelley series
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- "The Calling," a new show from David E. Kelley based on Dror Mishani's detective book series, is coming to Peacock.
'Elite' Season 6 coming to Netflix in November
TV // 1 day ago
'Elite' Season 6 coming to Netflix in November
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Spanish teen drama "Elite" will return for a sixth season on Netflix in November.
TV review: 'Chucky' Season 2 takes mythology to satisfying, unpredictable places
TV // 1 day ago
TV review: 'Chucky' Season 2 takes mythology to satisfying, unpredictable places
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 26 (UPI) -- The second season of "Chucky" raises the stakes for Chucky's victims and uses the episodic format to explore some stories they never could have done in the movies.
Taylor Hale wins 'Big Brother' Season 24; show renewed for Season 25
TV // 1 day ago
Taylor Hale wins 'Big Brother' Season 24; show renewed for Season 25
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Taylor Hale has won Season 24 of the reality competition series, "Big Brother."
Netflix releases 4-minute 'Stranger Things' blooper reel
TV // 2 days ago
Netflix releases 4-minute 'Stranger Things' blooper reel
Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Netflix released a 4-minute video Saturday, packed with bloopers involving the stars of "Stranger Things."
Season 5 of 'The Crown' to premiere on Nov. 9
TV // 2 days ago
Season 5 of 'The Crown' to premiere on Nov. 9
Sept. 24 (UPI) -- "The Crown" -- a fact-based drama about the present-day British royal family -- will return for its fifth season on Nov. 9.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

TV review: 'Chucky' Season 2 takes mythology to satisfying, unpredictable places
TV review: 'Chucky' Season 2 takes mythology to satisfying, unpredictable places
'Munsters' makeup transformed Jeff Daniel Phillips, Daniel Roebuck
'Munsters' makeup transformed Jeff Daniel Phillips, Daniel Roebuck
Teresa Giudice gets the boot on 'Dancing with the Stars'
Teresa Giudice gets the boot on 'Dancing with the Stars'
'Prison Break,' 'Lost in Space' producer Zack Estrin dead at 51
'Prison Break,' 'Lost in Space' producer Zack Estrin dead at 51
Hilaria Baldwin gives birth to 7th child with Alec Baldwin
Hilaria Baldwin gives birth to 7th child with Alec Baldwin
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement