'Doc Martin' final season coming to Acorn TV in October

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Doc Martin will return for a final season on Acorn TV in October.

The streaming service said in a press release Tuesday that Season 10 of the British medical comedy-drama will premiere Oct. 17.

Season 10 will have a two-episode premiere, with subsequent episodes to follow weekly. Acorn will air the Doc Martin -- A Celebration documentary Dec. 26 ahead of the series finale, a Christmas special, on Dec. 31.

Doc Martin follows the personal and professional life of Dr. Martin Ellingham (Martin Clunes), a grumpy medic with a rude bedside manner and a phobia of blood.

The new season will consist of nine episodes and see Martin (Clunes) make efforts to overcome his fear of blood and question whether he made the right decision in resigning his position as GP in the small town of Portwenn.

"With his wife Louisa (Caroline Catz) pursuing her new career as a child counselor in his old surgery, the Doc is left babysitting his four-month-old daughter Mary Elizabeth, and indulging his hobby of repairing clocks on the kitchen table. But does he really want his old job back?" an official description reads.

Eileen Atkins, Ian McNeice, Joe Absolom, John Marquez, Jessica Ransom and Selina Cadell also star.

Guest stars for Season 10 include Fay Ripley, David Hayman, Ben Miller, Lesley Nicol, Hermione Norris, Kenneth Cranham and Rupert Graves.

Doc Martin is created by Dominic Minghella and airs on ITV in the United Kingdom.