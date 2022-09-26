Advertisement
Sept. 26, 2022 / 7:31 AM

Taylor Hale wins 'Big Brother' Season 24; show renewed for Season 25

By Karen Butler
Taylor Hale is the winner of "Big Brother" Season 24. Photo courtesy of CBS
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Taylor Hale has won Season 24 of the reality competition series, Big Brother.

The 27-year-old personal stylist from Michigan was crowned the winner in Sunday night's season finale. She took home the $750,000 grand prize.

Hale is the first Black woman to win the competition. She also became the first contestant to win Big Brother and also be named America's Favorite Player, which came with an additional $50,000 prize and a cruise for two.

"I am resilient and nothing will stop me from being here," Hale said during the competition.

Monte Taylor, a 27-year-old personal trainer from Delaware, was the runner-up.

Host Julie Chen announced that the show has been renewed for a 25th season to air next summer.

TV review: 'Chucky' Season 2 takes mythology to satisfying, unpredictable places
