'The Last of Us' teaser trailer introduces HBO adaptation

Pedro Pascal plays Joel in the HBO series "The Last of Us." File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- HBO is giving a glimpse of the new series The Last of Us. The network shared a teaser trailer for the post-apocalyptic drama Monday featuring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. Advertisement

The Last of Us is based on the Naughty Dog video game of the same name. The series follows Joel (Pascal), a smuggler tasked with escorting a teenage girl, Ellie (Ramsey), across the United States, which has been ravaged by an outbreak of a zombie-like virus.

The trailer shows glimpses of Joel and Ellie's dangerous journey.

"Save who you can save," the tagline reads.

Gabriel Luna also stars as Joel's brother Tommy, with Merle Dandridge as Marlene, Jeffrey Pierce as Perry and Anna Torv as Tess.

The Last of Us is written by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann. Druckmann wrote and directed the video game, which was released in 2013 and followed by the 2020 sequel The Last of Us Part II.

The Last of Us will premiere on HBO in 2023.

Pascal and Ramsey played Oberyn Martell and Lyanna Mormont on Game of Thrones. Pascal also portrays the title character on The Mandalorian.

