'Elite' Season 6 coming to Netflix in November

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Elite will return on Netflix in November.

The streaming service announced a premiere date, Nov. 18, for Season 6 of the Spanish teen drama series Monday.

Advertisement

Netflix shared the news alongside a teaser video featuring steamy shots of the show's cast.

André Lamoglia, Valentina Zenere, Carla Díaz, Martina Cariddi, Adam Nourou and Manu Ríos will return to star, while Itzan Escamilla, Omar Ayuso, Claudia Salas and Georgina Amorós have exited the series.

Elite follows the students of the exclusive Las Encinas high school. Season 6 picks up in the wake of Samuel's (Escamilla) death.

"After Samuel's death, Las Encinas faces a new school year trying to have a facelift by covering up disasters of the past," an official synopsis reads. "However, the conflict in its classrooms is systemic: racism, sexism, domestic abuse or LGBTI-phobia are just a few of the difficult issues that will run through the hallways of the prestigious institution this season. If those who run the system do not actively take action to address these issues, it will have to be the students themselves who do so."