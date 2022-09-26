Advertisement
TV
Sept. 26, 2022 / 10:24 AM

'Elite' Season 6 coming to Netflix in November

By Annie Martin

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Elite will return on Netflix in November.

The streaming service announced a premiere date, Nov. 18, for Season 6 of the Spanish teen drama series Monday.

Advertisement

Netflix shared the news alongside a teaser video featuring steamy shots of the show's cast.

André Lamoglia, Valentina Zenere, Carla Díaz, Martina Cariddi, Adam Nourou and Manu Ríos will return to star, while Itzan Escamilla, Omar Ayuso, Claudia Salas and Georgina Amorós have exited the series.

Elite follows the students of the exclusive Las Encinas high school. Season 6 picks up in the wake of Samuel's (Escamilla) death.

"After Samuel's death, Las Encinas faces a new school year trying to have a facelift by covering up disasters of the past," an official synopsis reads. "However, the conflict in its classrooms is systemic: racism, sexism, domestic abuse or LGBTI-phobia are just a few of the difficult issues that will run through the hallways of the prestigious institution this season. If those who run the system do not actively take action to address these issues, it will have to be the students themselves who do so."

Advertisement

Read More

'Love Island U.K.' couple Molly-Mae Hague, Tommy Fury expecting first child EXO's Xiumin releases 'Brand New' solo EP, music video Fall reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

TV review: 'Chucky' Season 2 takes mythology to satisfying, unpredictable places
TV // 2 hours ago
TV review: 'Chucky' Season 2 takes mythology to satisfying, unpredictable places
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 26 (UPI) -- The second season of "Chucky" raises the stakes for Chucky's victims and uses the episodic format to explore some stories they never could have done in the movies.
Taylor Hale wins 'Big Brother' Season 24; show renewed for Season 25
TV // 2 hours ago
Taylor Hale wins 'Big Brother' Season 24; show renewed for Season 25
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Taylor Hale has won Season 24 of the reality competition series, "Big Brother."
Netflix releases 4-minute 'Stranger Things' blooper reel
TV // 1 day ago
Netflix releases 4-minute 'Stranger Things' blooper reel
Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Netflix released a 4-minute video Saturday, packed with bloopers involving the stars of "Stranger Things."
Season 5 of 'The Crown' to premiere on Nov. 9
TV // 1 day ago
Season 5 of 'The Crown' to premiere on Nov. 9
Sept. 24 (UPI) -- "The Crown" -- a fact-based drama about the present-day British royal family -- will return for its fifth season on Nov. 9.
No Season 2 of 'Queer as Folk' on Peacock
TV // 2 days ago
No Season 2 of 'Queer as Folk' on Peacock
Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Peacock has canceled its "Queer as Folk" revival after one season.
'The White Lotus' Season 2 to premiere Oct. 30 on HBO
TV // 2 days ago
'The White Lotus' Season 2 to premiere Oct. 30 on HBO
Sept. 23 (UPI) -- "The White Lotus" will return for a second season featuring Jennifer Coolidge, Jon Gries, F. Murray Abraham and more, on HBO in October.
Wednesday Addams series coming to Netflix in November
TV // 2 days ago
Wednesday Addams series coming to Netflix in November
Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Netflix shared a poster and premiere date for "Wednesday," a new series starring Jenna Ortega as "The Addams Family" character Wednesday Addams.
'Bridgerton' spinoff introduces India Amarteifo as young Queen Charlotte
TV // 2 days ago
'Bridgerton' spinoff introduces India Amarteifo as young Queen Charlotte
Sept. 23 (UPI) -- "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story," starring India Amarteifo, Golda Rosheuvel and Adjoa Andoh, is coming to Netflix.
'1923': 'Game of Thrones' actor Jerome Flynn joins 'Yellowstone' prequel
TV // 3 days ago
'1923': 'Game of Thrones' actor Jerome Flynn joins 'Yellowstone' prequel
Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Jerome Flynn, who played Bronn on "Game of Thrones," will join Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford in the Paramount+ series "1923."
Vince Gilligan, Rhea Seehorn reunite for Apple TV+ series
TV // 3 days ago
Vince Gilligan, Rhea Seehorn reunite for Apple TV+ series
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ announced the straight-to-series order of Vince Gilligan's next television show on Thursday. Gilligan cast his "Better Call Saul" star Rhea Seehorn in the lead.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Robin Wright files for divorce from third husband Clément Giraudet
Robin Wright files for divorce from third husband Clément Giraudet
Hilaria Baldwin gives birth to 7th child with Alec Baldwin
Hilaria Baldwin gives birth to 7th child with Alec Baldwin
Post Malone hospitalized week after stage fall
Post Malone hospitalized week after stage fall
Taylor Hale wins 'Big Brother' Season 24; show renewed for Season 25
Taylor Hale wins 'Big Brother' Season 24; show renewed for Season 25
Rihanna to headline Super Bowl Halftime Show
Rihanna to headline Super Bowl Halftime Show
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement