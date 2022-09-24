Advertisement
Sept. 24, 2022 / 8:45 AM

No Season 2 of 'Queer as Folk' on Peacock

By Karen Butler
Queer as Folk has been canceled after one season. The show starred Devin Way (L), Johnny Sibilly (C) and Jesse James Keitel (R).Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Peacock
Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Peacock has canceled its Queer as Folk revival after one season.

"It's a rare gift in these times, and in this country, to be able to make a show as fearless and unapologetic as Queer As Folk. This experience changed our lives forever and we're so grateful to have found this incredible new family," the show's co-creator Stephen Dunn wrote on Instagram Friday.

"But today we received the disappointing news that we're not getting a second season. We know how much it's meant to the fans and while we're heartbroken we won't get to make more episodes, we wanna thank everyone for watching and falling in love with Brodie, Mingus, Ruthie, Noah, Shar, Julian, Daddius, Bussey, Marvin, Judy and Brenda. We're so grateful for the chance to honor our community and are so proud of this show. #QueerAsFamily."

Starring Devin Way, Fin Argus, Jesse James Keitel, CG, Johnny Sibilly and Ryan O'Connell, the series followed a group of survivors who form a community in the aftermath of a mass shooting at a gay nightclub.

Kim Cattrall, Juliette Lewis, Ed Begley Jr. and Nyle DiMarco guest starred on the show.

Queer as Folk started out as a British series in 1999-2000, then was adapted by Showtime in the United States and ran 2000-2005.

