Trending
Advertisement
TV
Sept. 23, 2022 / 12:02 PM

'The White Lotus' Season 2 to premiere Oct. 30 on HBO

By Annie Martin
1/5
Jennifer Coolidge will reprise Tanya McQuoid in "The White Lotus" Season 2. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/e198f1f237b30dfa7e417546ae5c4d2f/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Jennifer Coolidge will reprise Tanya McQuoid in "The White Lotus" Season 2. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 23 (UPI) -- The White Lotus will return for a second season in October.

HBO announced Friday that Season 2 of the comedy-drama series will premiere Oct. 30.

Advertisement

The network shared the news alongside a teaser video featuring Italian frescos and the words "White Lotus Resort & Spa Sicily."

"Reservations are required. Check in to the second installment of #TheWhiteLotus October 30 on @hbomax," the post reads.

The White Lotus follows the staff and guests of the fictional White Lotus resort chain. The first season took place in Hawaii and premiered on HBO in July 2021.

Season 2 will be set at a White Lotus resort in Sicily, Italy. Season 1 cast members Jennifer Coolidge and Jon Gries will return as their characters, Tanya McQuoid and Greg.

New cast members for Season 2 include F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander, Michael Imperioli, Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson, Theo James, Meghann Fahy, Will Sharpe and Leo Woodall.

Advertisement

The White Lotus Season 1 won big at the Primetime Emmy Awards earlier this month, including taking home Best Limited or Anthology Series.

Read More

'White Lotus,' 'Ted Lasso,' 'Succession' win top Emmys 'The Watcher' teaser shows Jennifer Coolidge give home tour Fall reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Wednesday Addams series coming to Netflix in November
TV // 40 minutes ago
Wednesday Addams series coming to Netflix in November
Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Netflix shared a poster and premiere date for "Wednesday," a new series starring Jenna Ortega as "The Addams Family" character Wednesday Addams.
'Bridgerton' spinoff introduces India Amarteifo as young Queen Charlotte
TV // 1 hour ago
'Bridgerton' spinoff introduces India Amarteifo as young Queen Charlotte
Sept. 23 (UPI) -- "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story," starring India Amarteifo, Golda Rosheuvel and Adjoa Andoh, is coming to Netflix.
'1923': 'Game of Thrones' actor Jerome Flynn joins 'Yellowstone' prequel
TV // 2 hours ago
'1923': 'Game of Thrones' actor Jerome Flynn joins 'Yellowstone' prequel
Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Jerome Flynn, who played Bronn on "Game of Thrones," will join Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford in the Paramount+ series "1923."
Vince Gilligan, Rhea Seehorn reunite for Apple TV+ series
TV // 20 hours ago
Vince Gilligan, Rhea Seehorn reunite for Apple TV+ series
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ announced the straight-to-series order of Vince Gilligan's next television show on Thursday. Gilligan cast his "Better Call Saul" star Rhea Seehorn in the lead.
'Reservation Dogs' renewed for Season 3
TV // 20 hours ago
'Reservation Dogs' renewed for Season 3
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- FX announced the Season 3 renewal of "Reservation Dogs" on Thursday. The Season 2 finale airs Wednesday.
'Save Our Squad' teaser: David Beckham mentors boys' soccer team
TV // 23 hours ago
'Save Our Squad' teaser: David Beckham mentors boys' soccer team
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- "Save Our Squad with David Beckham," a new sports docuseries featuring retired soccer star David Beckham, is coming to Disney+.
'Heartstopper': Netflix adds new cast, begins production on Season 2
TV // 1 day ago
'Heartstopper': Netflix adds new cast, begins production on Season 2
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- "Heartstopper," a teen romantic drama starring Joe Locke and Kit Connor, will return for a second season on Netflix.
'Emily in Paris': Lily Collins, Lucien Laviscount get close in Season 3 photos
TV // 1 day ago
'Emily in Paris': Lily Collins, Lucien Laviscount get close in Season 3 photos
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- "Emily in Paris," a romantic comedy series starring Lily Collins, Lucas Bravo and Lucien Laviscount, will return for a third season on Netflix.
Kim Kardashian, James Corden spoof 'House of the Dragon' in 'Late Late Show' skit
TV // 1 day ago
Kim Kardashian, James Corden spoof 'House of the Dragon' in 'Late Late Show' skit
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner joined James Corden for "The Targashians" skit on "The Late Late Show with James Corden."
'La Brea' S2 trailer: Time travelers still fighting for survival
TV // 1 day ago
'La Brea' S2 trailer: Time travelers still fighting for survival
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- NBC has released a new trailer for Season 2 of its sci-fi family drama, "La Brea."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Drag Race UK' star Cherry Valentine dead at 28
'Drag Race UK' star Cherry Valentine dead at 28
'Heartstopper': Netflix adds new cast, begins production on Season 2
'Heartstopper': Netflix adds new cast, begins production on Season 2
Jon Hamm 'very much' in love with girlfriend Anna Osceola
Jon Hamm 'very much' in love with girlfriend Anna Osceola
Fall reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV
Fall reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV
TV review: 'Interview with the Vampire' stakes fresh territory in adaptation
TV review: 'Interview with the Vampire' stakes fresh territory in adaptation
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement