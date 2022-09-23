Trending
Sept. 23, 2022 / 11:42 AM

Wednesday Addams series coming to Netflix in November

By Annie Martin
Jenna Ortega plays Wednesday Addams in "Wednesday." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/e78aed6e08e1f844990a270cd13c92c4/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Netflix's Wednesday Addams series will arrive in November.

The streaming service shared a poster and premiere date, Nov. 23, for the comedy horror series, Wednesday, on Friday.

Wednesday is based on The Addams Family character Wednesday Addams. Jenna Ortega plays Wednesday, the daughter of Gomez (Luis Guzmán) and Morticia Addams (Catherine Zeta-Jones).

The new series explores Wednesday's (Ortega) years at Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her psychic abilities and solve a supernatural mystery connected to her family's past.

Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Percy Hynes White, Gwendoline Christie and Christina Ricci also have roles.

Netflix shared a teaser trailer for Wednesday in August.

Ortega said in a recent featurette that she took fencing and cello lessons to prepare for the show.

Wednesday is created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar and directed by Tim Burton. The series features music by Danny Elfman and Chris Bacon.

