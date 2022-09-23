Trending
TV
Sept. 23, 2022 / 10:18 AM

'1923': 'Game of Thrones' actor Jerome Flynn joins 'Yellowstone' prequel

By Annie Martin
Jerome Flynn will join Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford in the Paramount+ series "1923." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/30b5a40cfa0f3f0524218a2d37cdb260/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Game of Thrones actor Jerome Flynn has joined the cast of the Yellowstone prequel 1923.

The 59-year-old British actor will have a role in the upcoming Paramount+ series.

1923 is a Western series that follows an earlier generation of Yellowstone's Dutton family as they weather pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression in the early 20th century.

Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford star as Cara and Jacob Dutton, the matriarch and patriarch of the Yellowstone ranch. Sebastian Roché, Darren Mann and Michelle Randolph also have roles.

Flynn will play Banner Creighton, a hard-headed Scottish brogue and the leader of the local sheep men.

The actor is best known for portraying Bronn on Game of Thrones.

Paramount+ has yet to announce a premiere date for 1923. The Yellowstone franchise is created by Taylor Sheridan and also includes the prequel 1883 starring Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

