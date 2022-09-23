Trending
Sept. 23, 2022 / 11:20 AM

'Bridgerton' spinoff introduces India Amarteifo as young Queen Charlotte

By Annie Martin

Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the Bridgerton spinoff Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

The streaming service shared a photo for the series Friday featuring India Amarteifo.

Amarteifo will play a young Queen Charlotte in the spinoff, which also stars Golda Rosheuvel. Rosheuvel plays an older version of the queen in Bridgerton, which started production on its third season in July.

In addition, Bridgerton actress Adjoa Andoh will reprise her role of Lady Danbury in the new series.

"Dearest readers, rejoice in a formal introduction to royalty herself, India Amarteifo, who along with the incomparable duo of Golda Rosheuel and Adjoa Andoh will reveal the origins of Your Majesty. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is on the way, indeed," the post reads.

Bridgerton is based on the Julia Quinn book series of the same name. The TV series is created by Chris Van Dusen and executive produced by Shonda Rhimes.

Rhimes will write the Queen Charlotte spinoff and executive produce with Betsy Beers and Tom Verica.

Netflix has yet to announce premiere dates for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story and Bridgerton Season 3. Season 3 will focus on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan).

