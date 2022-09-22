'Criminal Minds' revival to premiere Nov. 24

1/5

Joe Mantegna's "Criminal Minds: Evolution" is set to premiere on Nov. 24. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Paramount+ has announced its Criminal Minds sequel series is to premiere on Nov. 24, Thanksgiving Day. Criminal Minds: Evolution will star Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Paget Brewster and Zach Gilford. Advertisement

"The FBI's elite team of criminal profilers come up against their greatest threat yet, an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers," the streaming service said in a synopsis Wednesday.

"As the world opens back up and the network goes operational, the team must hunt them down, one murder at a time."

The original show ran 2005-20.