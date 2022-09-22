Trending
Sept. 22, 2022 / 12:42 PM

'Save Our Squad' teaser: David Beckham mentors boys' soccer team

By Annie Martin
"Save Our Squad with David Beckham," a new sports docuseries featuring retired soccer star David Beckham, is coming to Disney+. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/60c3299b8d0896fc997a1d70e517bfad/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
"Save Our Squad with David Beckham," a new sports docuseries featuring retired soccer star David Beckham, is coming to Disney+.

Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Disney+ is giving a glimpse of the new series Save Our Squad with David Beckham.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the British docuseries Thursday featuring retired soccer star David Beckham.

Save Our Squad follows Beckham, 47, as he returns to his East London roots to mentor the Westward Boys, a young, grassroots boys' soccer team who are at the bottom of their league, facing relegation.

"However, this isn't just any league... this is the same league that David played in as a young boy. Working with the head coaches, he'll try to turn the team's fortunes around," an official description reads.

The teaser trailer shows Beckham coaching the squad on how to perform a perfect free kick.

"I want to help them to win. That's why I'm back," he says in a confessional shot.

Save Our Squad consists of four episodes and will premiere Nov. 9 on Disney+.

