Kim Kardashian, James Corden spoof 'House of the Dragon' in 'Late Late Show' skit

Kim Kardashian joined James Corden for "The Targashians" skit on "The Late Late Show with James Corden." File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Kim Kardashian spoofed the HBO series House of the Dragon during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden. Kardashian, 41, her mom, Kris Jenner, and sister Kylie Jenner joined Late Late Show host James Corden for "The Targashians" skit during Wednesday's episode of the CBS late-night talk show. Advertisement

House of the Dragon is a fantasy series based on the George R.R. Martin book Fire & Blood. The show is a prequel to Game of Thrones and explores the history of House Targaryen.

In "The Targashians," Kardashian and Corden played bickering royal siblings Kim Targashian, Princess of Westeros, and Keith Targashian, King of Westeros. The skit was presented in a reality series-style format à la the Kardashian-Jenner family's show The Kardashians.

"I mean, Keith is the king now but let's be honest. He wouldn't be anywhere without me," Kardashian says in a confessional shot.

"Kim has made it very obvious that she wants to be the queen. But let's be clear -- the Iron Throne is all mine," Corden adds.

Kardashian and Corden eventually come to terms, only for Kylie Jenner to enter and kill both of her "siblings."

"There's only one king in this kingdom and it's King Kylie, bitches," Kylie Jenner says.

In real life, The Kardashians returned for a second season Wednesday on Hulu. The season will cover the birth of Khloe Kardashian's second child with Tristan Thompson and other recent events.

