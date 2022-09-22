Trending
TV
Sept. 22, 2022 / 12:14 PM

'Heartstopper': Netflix adds new cast, begins production on Season 2

By Annie Martin

Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Production is underway on Heartstopper Season 2.

Netflix shared a video Thursday that shows series stars Joe Locke, Kit Connor and other cast members reunite for a table read.

Heartstopper is a teen romantic drama based on the Alice Oseman webcomic and graphic novel. The series follows the budding romance between Charlie Spring (Locke) and his classmate Nick Nelson (Connor).

William Gao, Yasmin Finney, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Tobie Donovan, Rhea Norwood, Jenny Walser, Sebastian Croft, Stephen Fry and Olivia Colman will also return to star.

In addition, four new actors have joined the cast. Jack Barton will play Nick's older brother, David, with Nima Taleghani as Mr. Farouk, a teacher at Truham Grammar School, and Leila Khan as Sahar Zahid, a student at Higgs Girls' School. Bradley Riches, who appeared as an unnamed student in Season 1, will play the new character James McEwan.

Heartstopper Season 1 premiered in April and was praised for its depiction of LGBTQ+ characters and romance.

The series was renewed for Seasons 2 and 3 in May.

Netflix has yet to announce a premiere date for Season 2.

