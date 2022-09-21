Trending
Advertisement
TV
Sept. 21, 2022 / 1:15 PM

John Cena, Ben Schwartz, Paula Pell join Kevin Hart in 'Die Hart 2'

By Annie Martin
1/5
John Cena will have a role in the Roku comedy "Die Hart 2: Die Harter." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/eb70938de6c71967f9adc6df1121c372/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
John Cena will have a role in the Roku comedy "Die Hart 2: Die Harter." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Roku has announced three new cast members for Die Hart Season 2.

The streaming service said in a press release Wednesday that John Cena, Ben Schwartz and Paula Pell will join Kevin Hart in the new season of the comedy series, Die Hart 2: Die Harter.

Advertisement

In addition, Nathalie Emmanuel will reprise her role of Jordan King in Season 2.

Die Hart is an action-hero spoof series starring Hart as a fictionalized version of himself. Season 2 will follow Kevin (Hart) as he tries to cement his legacy as the greatest action star of all time.

"He's a developed a concept for a revolutionary movie where the action is so unscripted and unexpected that even Kevin won't know what's coming next. But Kevin's myopic dream comes with a blind spot, and he soon finds himself the victim of an evil revenge plot, orchestrated by someone from his past," an official description reads.

Kevin must team up with Jordan (Emmanuel), his favorite co-star, Andre (Schwartz), his over-eager assistant, Cynthia (Pell), Andre's mom, and Mr. 206 (Cena), a legendary Hollywood stuntman, in order to survive.

Advertisement

Die Hart is produced by Hart's Hartbeat banner, with Tripper Clancy as writer and Eric Appel as director.

"The next installment of Die Hart certainly deserves the added -er," Roku Channel head of scripted originals Colin Davis said. "The set has been filled with non-stop laughter from this concoction of comedy talent, and it's just the latest example of our incredible creative relationship and growing partnership with Hartbeat."

Production on Season 2 is underway in Atlanta, Ga.

Read More

Mike Birbiglia to bring 'The Old Man & the Pool' show to Broadway Kathy Griffin 'not sure' voice will return to normal after lung cancer 'Amber Ruffin Show' to feature Hillary Clinton, daughter Chelsea in Season 3 premiere What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Bradley Whitford joins Giancarlo Esposito in AMC series 'Parish'
TV // 1 hour ago
Bradley Whitford joins Giancarlo Esposito in AMC series 'Parish'
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- "The West Wing" actor Bradley Whitford will have a recurring role in the AMC series "Parish," formerly known as "The Driver."
'Amber Ruffin Show' to feature Hillary Clinton, daughter Chelsea in Season 3 premiere
TV // 1 hour ago
'Amber Ruffin Show' to feature Hillary Clinton, daughter Chelsea in Season 3 premiere
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Former first lady Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton will appear as guests on the Peacock series "The Amber Ruffin Show."
'The Kardashians' teaser: Khloe tears up while discussing baby No. 2
TV // 2 hours ago
'The Kardashians' teaser: Khloe tears up while discussing baby No. 2
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Hulu shared a preview of the "The Kardashians" Season 2 premiere featuring Khloe Kardashian.
Zach Shallcross to be Season 27 'Bachelor'
TV // 6 hours ago
Zach Shallcross to be Season 27 'Bachelor'
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Host Jesse Palmer announced Zach Shallcross will be the lead for Season 27 of "The Bachelor" during the season finale of "The Bachelorette."
Quinta Brunson introduces 'Abbott Elementary' students with disabilities
TV // 11 hours ago
Quinta Brunson introduces 'Abbott Elementary' students with disabilities
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Lisa Ann Walter and Chris Perfetti discuss the new students in "Abbott Elementary" Season 2, which premieres Wednesday on ABC and Hulu.
'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' to stay on ABC three more years
TV // 15 hours ago
'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' to stay on ABC three more years
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Jimmy Kimmel has signed a new contract to keep his eponymous, late-night talk show on ABC for at least three more years.
Miles Teller, Brendan Gleeson, Megan Thee Stallion to host 'SNL' in October
TV // 16 hours ago
Miles Teller, Brendan Gleeson, Megan Thee Stallion to host 'SNL' in October
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Miles Teller, Brendan Gleeson and Megan Thee Stallion have signed on to host "Saturday Night Live" next month.
80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony to air Jan. 10 on NBC
TV // 16 hours ago
80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony to air Jan. 10 on NBC
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, dick clark productions and NBC announced Tuesday that the Golden Globe Awards honoring the best in film and TV will air live on NBC and Peacock Jan. 10.
Roseanne Barr's first stand-up special in 16 years to stream on FOX Nation
TV // 17 hours ago
Roseanne Barr's first stand-up special in 16 years to stream on FOX Nation
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- FOX Nation has announced plans to air Roseanne Barr's first stand-up comedy show in 16 years.
'The Midnight Club' trailer: Teens face danger, death in Netflix horror series
TV // 1 day ago
'The Midnight Club' trailer: Teens face danger, death in Netflix horror series
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- "The Midnight Club," a new series from "The Haunting of Hill House" creator Mike Flanagan, is coming to Netflix in October.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kristin Chenoweth says she won't return to 'Family Feud' after lewd answer
Kristin Chenoweth says she won't return to 'Family Feud' after lewd answer
Jon Hamm 'very much' in love with girlfriend Anna Osceola
Jon Hamm 'very much' in love with girlfriend Anna Osceola
TV review: 'Andor' intrigues with unseen 'Star Wars' corners
TV review: 'Andor' intrigues with unseen 'Star Wars' corners
Blackpink perform 'Shut Down' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Blackpink perform 'Shut Down' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Adam Levine denies affair after 'inappropriate' messages
Adam Levine denies affair after 'inappropriate' messages
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement