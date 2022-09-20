Trending
Sept. 20, 2022 / 10:14 PM

Miles Teller, Brendan Gleeson, Megan Thee Stallion to host 'SNL' in October

By Karen Butler
Miles Teller is set to host "Saturday Night Live" on Oct. 1. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/081011db915e499c12732dfa14d2fa0e/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Miles Teller, Brendan Gleeson and Megan Thee Stallion have signed on to host Saturday Night Live next month.

Teller is booked for Oct. 1 when Kendrick Lamar will be the musical guest.

Gleeson is set for Oct. 8 when musician Willow will sing and Megan Thee Stallion will do double duty as guest host and musical guest on Oct. 15

The news was announced on the sketch comedy show's Twitter feed Tuesday.

Numerous cast members, including Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Pete Davidson, have departed the series ahead of its Season 48 premiere.

Joining the cast this season are newbies Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker.

