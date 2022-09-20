Trending
Roseanne Barr's first stand-up special in 16 years to stream on FOX Nation

By Karen Butler
Roseanne Barr is set to headline a 2023 comedy special for FOX Nation. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- FOX Nation has announced plans to air Roseanne Barr's first stand-up comedy show in 16 years.

The hour-long program, A Roseanne Comedy Special, is set to premiere in early 2023.

"Roseanne is a comedy icon whose humor connects with the American audience like no other," Jason Klarman, president of FOX News' streaming platform, said in a statement Tuesday.

"Her ability to channel the challenges of everyday people and find the humor in it all has earned her the passionate following of millions of dedicated fans. We are thrilled to add her comedy special exclusively to the FOX Nation catalog."

Barr, 69, is best known as the creator and star of the classic sitcom, Roseanne, which ran 1988-97 and earned four Emmys, three Golden Globes and a Peabody Award.

The show was revived in 2018 and became a ratings hit, but Barr was ousted from the cast after making a controversial joke on Twitter. She apologized for the offense, but has largely stayed out of the spotlight in recent years.

The series was re-branded as The Conners and is starting its fifth season Wednesday.

