Sept. 20, 2022 / 12:13 PM

'The Midnight Club' trailer: Teens face danger, death in Netflix horror series

By Annie Martin

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series The Midnight Club.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the horror series Tuesday featuring Iman Benson.

The Midnight Club is based on the Christopher Pike novel of the same name. The series is created by Mike Flanagan (The Haunting of Hill House) and Leah Fong, with Flanagan as showrunner.

The Midnight Club follows a group of terminally ill teens who experience supernatural events while living at a mysterious hospice facility.

"At a hospice for terminally ill young adults, eight patients come together every night at midnight to tell each other stories -- and make a pact that the next of them to die will give the group a sign from the beyond," an official description reads.

Adia, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Aya Furukawa, Annarah Cymone, William Chris Sumpter, Suriyan Sapkota and Heather Langenkamp also star.

Netflix previously released a teaser that shows the group toasting the "seen or unseen."

The Midnight Club premieres Oct. 7.

