'The Voice' Season 22: How to watch, what to expect

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Season 22 of singing competition, The Voice, is to premiere on NBC Monday night.
How to watch
In addition to airing on broadcast television, the show will also stream on Peacock.
Coaches
Camila Cabello, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.
Host
Carson Daly is the host.
Advisers
Jimmie Allen, Sean Paul, Charlie Puth, Jazmine Sullivan.
Prize
Aspiring singers compete for a professional recording contract.