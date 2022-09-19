'The Voice' Season 22: How to watch, what to expect

1/5

Left to right, Carson Daly, Camila Cabello, John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are the host and judges for Season 22 of "The Voice." Photo courtesy of NBC

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Season 22 of singing competition, The Voice, is to premiere on NBC Monday night. How to watch Advertisement

In addition to airing on broadcast television, the show will also stream on Peacock.

Coaches

Camila Cabello, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.

Host

Carson Daly is the host.

Advisers

Jimmie Allen, Sean Paul, Charlie Puth, Jazmine Sullivan.

Prize

Aspiring singers compete for a professional recording contract.

