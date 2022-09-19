'Dancing with the Stars' Season 31: How to watch, what to expect

1/8

"Dancing with the Stars" Season 31 begins streaming on Monday. Photo courtesy of Disney

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars will kick off in Los Angeles Monday night at 8 p.m. EDT on Disney+ Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro will host the celebrity dance competition. Advertisement

How to watch

After 30 seasons on broadcast television, new episodes of the show will stream exclusively on the subscription service Disney+.

Participants

This season will feature as competitors fitness model and actor Joseph Baena, who is also Arnold Schwarzenegger's son, paired with Daniella Karagach; movie star Selma Blair with Sasha Farber; comedian, actor and singer Wayne Brady with Witney Carson; Good Morning America contributor and WABC-TV New York's weather anchor Sam Champion with Cheryl Burke; TikTok star Charli D'Amelio with Mark Ballas; and Heidi D'Amelio with Artem Chigvintsev.

The cast will also include country artist Jessie James Decker with Alan Bersten; TV star Trevor Donovan with Emma Slater; CODA actor Daniel Durant with Britt Stewart; reality TV star Teresa Giudice with Pasha Pashkov; Jersey Shore alum Vinny Guadagnino with Koko Iwasaki; Charlie's Angels icon Cheryl Ladd with Louis van Amstel; Jason Lewis from Sex and the City with Peta Murgatroyd; drag queen extraordinaire Shangela with Gleb Savchenko; recording artist Jordin Sparks with Brandon Armstrong; and Gabby Windey from The Bachelorette with Val Chmerkovskiy.

Advertisement

Judges

Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough are the judges.