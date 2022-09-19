Watch Live
Funeral procession for Queen Elizabeth II moves toward Windsor Castle
Trending
Advertisement
TV
Sept. 19, 2022 / 8:07 AM

'Dancing with the Stars' Season 31: How to watch, what to expect

By Karen Butler
1/8
"Dancing with the Stars" Season 31 begins streaming on Monday. Photo courtesy of Disney
"Dancing with the Stars" Season 31 begins streaming on Monday. Photo courtesy of Disney

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars will kick off in Los Angeles Monday night at 8 p.m. EDT on Disney+

Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro will host the celebrity dance competition.

Advertisement

How to watch

After 30 seasons on broadcast television, new episodes of the show will stream exclusively on the subscription service Disney+.

Participants

This season will feature as competitors fitness model and actor Joseph Baena, who is also Arnold Schwarzenegger's son, paired with Daniella Karagach; movie star Selma Blair with Sasha Farber; comedian, actor and singer Wayne Brady with Witney Carson; Good Morning America contributor and WABC-TV New York's weather anchor Sam Champion with Cheryl Burke; TikTok star Charli D'Amelio with Mark Ballas; and Heidi D'Amelio with Artem Chigvintsev.

The cast will also include country artist Jessie James Decker with Alan Bersten; TV star Trevor Donovan with Emma Slater; CODA actor Daniel Durant with Britt Stewart; reality TV star Teresa Giudice with Pasha Pashkov; Jersey Shore alum Vinny Guadagnino with Koko Iwasaki; Charlie's Angels icon Cheryl Ladd with Louis van Amstel; Jason Lewis from Sex and the City with Peta Murgatroyd; drag queen extraordinaire Shangela with Gleb Savchenko; recording artist Jordin Sparks with Brandon Armstrong; and Gabby Windey from The Bachelorette with Val Chmerkovskiy.

Advertisement

Judges

Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough are the judges.

Read More

Samantha Morton connected to humble origins of 'Serpent Queen' Emmy Raver-Lampman: 'Central Park' opening doors for diversity in animation Thomas Ian Griffith: World rises up against Terry Silver in 'Cobra Kai' S5 Lisa Loeb on new podcast 'Power Trip': People love listening to stories

Latest Headlines

'The Voice' Season 22: How to watch, what to expect
TV // 41 minutes ago
'The Voice' Season 22: How to watch, what to expect
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Season 22 of singing competition, "The Voice," is to premiere on NBC Monday night.
Alan Alda, Mike Farrell mark 50th anniversary of 'MASH'
TV // 22 hours ago
Alan Alda, Mike Farrell mark 50th anniversary of 'MASH'
Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Alan Alda shared a photo of him with his former co-star Mike Farrell celebrating a half-century milestone of their Korean War sitcom, "MASH."
TV review: 'Quantum Leap' shows potential in sincere revival
TV // 2 days ago
TV review: 'Quantum Leap' shows potential in sincere revival
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 16 (UPI) -- The new "Quantum Leap" makes the best of following in the footsteps of the original series, suggesting potential for exciting new developments in the weeks ahead.
Dennis Quaid joins Stephen Soderbergh's 'Full Circle' series at HBO Max
TV // 2 days ago
Dennis Quaid joins Stephen Soderbergh's 'Full Circle' series at HBO Max
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Dennis Quaid will star with Claire Danes and Zazie Beetz in the HBO Max series "Full Circle."
'Genshin Impact' anime series in the works
TV // 2 days ago
'Genshin Impact' anime series in the works
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Popular video game "Genshin Impact" will be adapted as an anime series from Hoyoverse and Ufotable.
'Saturday Night Live' adds four new comedians to cast
TV // 3 days ago
'Saturday Night Live' adds four new comedians to cast
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Four newbies are joining the Season 48 cast of "Saturday Night Live."
Donna Mills, Fran Drescher to star in Lifetime's next V.C. Andrews project
TV // 3 days ago
Donna Mills, Fran Drescher to star in Lifetime's next V.C. Andrews project
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Donna Mills, Fran Drescher and Joey McIntyre have signed on to star in Lifetime's adaptation of V.C. Andrews' Dawn Cutler series of gothic novels.
Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow, Kaitlan Collins to host new CNN morning show
TV // 3 days ago
Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow, Kaitlan Collins to host new CNN morning show
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins are set to co-anchor a new morning show for CNN.
Scott Bakula says he is not involved in new 'Quantum Leap' series
TV // 3 days ago
Scott Bakula says he is not involved in new 'Quantum Leap' series
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Actor Scott Bakula has announced on Instagram that he is in no way involved in the "Quantum Leap" sequel series premiering on NBC Monday.
Samantha Morton connected to humble origins of 'Serpent Queen'
TV // 3 days ago
Samantha Morton connected to humble origins of 'Serpent Queen'
NEW YORK, Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Samantha Morton says she was able to relate to Catherine de Medici, the 16th century monarch she plays in "The Serpent Queen," as they both are survivors who transcended their hard-scrabble circumstances.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Alan Alda, Mike Farrell mark 50th anniversary of 'MASH'
Alan Alda, Mike Farrell mark 50th anniversary of 'MASH'
Kate Winslet taken to hospital after fall on film set in Croatia
Kate Winslet taken to hospital after fall on film set in Croatia
Post Malone thanks fans for support after stage mishap
Post Malone thanks fans for support after stage mishap
'Woman King' tops North American box office with $19M
'Woman King' tops North American box office with $19M
Movie review: 'Blonde' loses thread despite heartbreaking Ana de Armas performance
Movie review: 'Blonde' loses thread despite heartbreaking Ana de Armas performance
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement