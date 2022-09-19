Watch Live
Funeral procession for Queen Elizabeth II arrives in Windsor
Sept. 19, 2022 / 10:57 AM

'House of the Dragon' teaser introduces older Rhaenyra, Alicent

By Annie Martin

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- HBO is giving a glimpse of House of the Dragon Episode 6.

The network shared a teaser following Sunday's episode of the fantasy drama series.

Episode 6 introduces older versions of Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower. Emma D'Arcy will take over the role of Rhaenyra from Milly Alcock, while Olivia Cooke will replace Emily Carey as Alicent.

The older Rhaenyra and Alicent are both seen with their respective children, including Alicent's son, Prince Aegon.

"What are children but a weakness? Through them you imagine you will persist forever ... but for them, you surrender what you should not," a person says in a voiceover.

Sunday's episode saw Alicent (Carey) learn of Rhaenyra's (Alcock) tryst with her Kingsguard protector, Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel), ahead of Rhaenyra's wedding to Laenor Velaryon (Theo Nate).

After Laenor's lover, Joffrey Lonmouth (Solly McLeod), tells Criston that he is aware that Criston is Rhaenyra's lover, Criston beats Joffrey to death at Rhaenyra and Laenor's wedding.

House of the Dragon is based on the George R.R. Martin book Fire & Blood. The show takes place about 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, based on Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire book series.

Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint and Eve Best also star.

House of the Dragon airs Sundays at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO and HBO Max.

