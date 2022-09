1/6

Alan Alda marked the 50th anniversary of his sitcom "MASH" with a photo of him and former co-star Mike Farrell on social media. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Alan Alda shared a photo of him with his former co-star Mike Farrell celebrating a half-century milestone of their Korean War sicom, MASH. "Mike Farrell and I today toasting the 50th anniversary of the show that changed our lives - and our brilliant pals who made it what it was. MASH was a great gift to us," Alda captioned the photo Saturday. Advertisement

Alda, 86, and Farrell, 83, are seen smiling with wine glasses in their hands.

The actors played surgeons and tent-mates Hawkeye Pierce and B.J. Hunnicutt in the classic comedy, which ran 11 seasons from 1972 to 1983. Jamie Farr, Loretta Swit, Harry Morgan and William Christopher co-starred.

Approximately 125 million people watched the finale.

The show was based on Richard Hooker's 1968 novel, which was previously adapted as a 1970 movie starring Donald Sutherland and Elliott Gould.