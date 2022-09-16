Trending
Advertisement
TV
Sept. 16, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Samantha Morton connected to humble origins of 'Serpent Queen'

By Karen Butler
1/5
Samantha Morton can now be seen in the costume drama, "The Serpent Queen." Photo courtesy of Starz
Samantha Morton can now be seen in the costume drama, "The Serpent Queen." Photo courtesy of Starz

NEW YORK, Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Samantha Morton says she was able to relate to Catherine de Medici, the 16th century monarch she plays in The Serpent Queen, because they both are survivors who transcended their hard-scrabble circumstances and achieved great success.

"I come from a very, very working-class background. My family spent time in homeless hostels. My parents worked in factories when they could work. I left school when I was 12. I was shunted from pillar to post. I was in the care system," Morton told reporters during a recent Zoom interview.

Advertisement

"Interestingly, you have Catherine, who was an orphan shoved from pillar to post, told she wasn't worth anything because she was Italian. When she arrived in France, she was kind of owned by other people," she said.

"I'm not the queen of anywhere, but I've achieved a huge amount based on my adverse childhood. So, there were certainly elements of that I could tap into."

Advertisement

Based on the Leonie Frieda book, Catherine de Medici: Renaissance Queen of France, the Starz drama tells the tale of an Italian woman of noble blood, but with no money or family, who becomes queen of France with the help of the ambitious Pope Clement VII (Charles Dance). It co-stars Liv Hill and Colm Meaney. New episodes air Sundays.

"There are a lot of twists and turns in the show. For those of you who don't know her life, it's really extraordinary. You can't believe it's real," Morton said.

"Every aspect of Catherine was exciting and very interesting and a joy to play," she added. "I feel very privileged to go from playing someone who I love, like Alpha in The Walking Dead, and then to play the queen of France in the same year is a joy. It's like really flexing those [acting] muscles."

Morton said the show provides lessons for real-life people fighting for rights and opportunities in 2022.

"Don't give up. We can't give up, but, also, you have to work within the system to beat the system. Sometimes you have to know the game to play the game, to then beat them at their own game," the actress said.

Advertisement

"For women, girls, the trans, non-binary communities out there, I think it is about educating yourselves on the people who are playing the game better than you or who we perceive as playing the game better than you."

For example, she said, Catherine spent her time as an orphan in a Catholic convent learning foreign languages and sharpening her math skills.

"She was an astronomer and an astrologer and she designed gardens. She was a master of everything, so whenever she came to anything in her life, she was better than the people who were teaching her," Morton said.

"For those of us who are parents or have siblings or have relationships with younger people, [tell them to] try and educate yourself, whatever gender you are. You will help yourself and be able to have a fair pop at it."

The Serpent Queen is told from Catherine's point of view, and Morton insists she is a reliable narrator.

"She is trustworthy. She is telling this as if she were telling it to a grandchild," the actress said. "It's more about the question she asks, 'What would you have done differently, if you were in these situations?'"

She added: "She seems to be sharing facts. She's not being manipulative with those facts. She's telling it how it is and her reason for doing certain things.

Advertisement

"But that's open to interpretation, isn't it? Two people can be in the same room and witness a crime, and I guarantee if they are interviewed by police officers, those two people might have different versions of events even though they saw the same thing."

Morton is no stranger to biographical dramas. She played Myra Hindley in Longford and Deborah Curtis in Control, but these were fairly modern women compared to Catherine, and there was visual and audio source material she was able to study to prepare for depicting them.

"Whenever I've played real people before in films or television, I had videotape of them or recordings of their voice. For this, all I had was her handwriting," Morton said.

The Jane Eyre, Emma, Harlots and Walking Dead star said she tries to build her characters from the inside out, honing in on their emotions, experiences and psyche.

But the costumes, hair and makeup were essential building blocks, too.

"Alpha almost has a uniform like she is a soldier [on Walking Dead]. Once she's got the gear on, then she is in work mode," Morton said.

"The same has to be said for Catherine. Once she gets that black dress on, she means business. It's not the vulnerable Catherine. It's not Catherine behind closed doors. It's the poker-faced Catherine. 'Bring it on. We're going to play this game now.' The clothing helps enormously."

Advertisement

The actress said she loves the fact that she is still getting the chance to play complicated, fascinating characters more than 30 years into her acting career.

"To get to do that at age 45 is really exciting," she said.

"Like a good wine or a good cheese, we get better with age, sometimes. We learn our craft, whether you are a chef or a gardener or a musician. We get better and better, if we are given that opportunity."

"So often in TV and films, women were written off at a certain age because they weren't desirable or the story wasn't really about you. I think it's amazing that I'm getting to do this and that I am working regularly."

Read More

Emmy Raver-Lampman: 'Central Park' opening doors for diversity in animation Thomas Ian Griffith: World rises up against Terry Silver in 'Cobra Kai' S5 Lisa Loeb on new podcast 'Power Trip': People love listening to stories Matthew Fox: 'Last Light' thriller is a warning about impending energy crisis

Latest Headlines

'Blade Runner 2099': Amazon orders new series with Ridley Scott
TV // 14 hours ago
'Blade Runner 2099': Amazon orders new series with Ridley Scott
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- "Blade Runner 2099" is in the works at Prime Video with Ridley Scott as executive producer.
Taye Diggs to host Hulu dating series 'Back in the Groove'
TV // 15 hours ago
Taye Diggs to host Hulu dating series 'Back in the Groove'
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- "All American" actor Taye Diggs will host the new dating reality series "Back in the Groove" at Hulu.
'Stranger Things' star David Harbour lands lead in 'Gran Turismo'
TV // 18 hours ago
'Stranger Things' star David Harbour lands lead in 'Gran Turismo'
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- "Stranger Things" and "Black Widow" actor David Harbour has signed on to star in "Gran Turismo," a film inspired by the popular video game.
Dance troupe Mayyas wins Season 17 of 'America's Got Talent'
TV // 20 hours ago
Dance troupe Mayyas wins Season 17 of 'America's Got Talent'
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Lebanese dance group Mayyas has won Season 17 of "America's Got Talent."
'Vampire Academy' cast shuffled roles to find perfect fit
TV // 23 hours ago
'Vampire Academy' cast shuffled roles to find perfect fit
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Executive producer Julie Plec and cast members Sisi Stringer, Daniela Nieves, Andre Dae Kim, Kieron Moore, Rhian Blundell, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Andrew Liner and J. August Richards discuss their roles in "Vampire Academy."
Fox renews 'MasterChef' with Gordon Ramsay for Season 13
TV // 1 day ago
Fox renews 'MasterChef' with Gordon Ramsay for Season 13
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Fox renewed "MasterChef," the competitive cooking show hosted by Gordon Ramsay, for a 13th season, the network announced Wednesday.
'Chucky' seeks revenge in Season 2 trailer
TV // 1 day ago
'Chucky' seeks revenge in Season 2 trailer
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- "Chucky," a horror series based on the "Child's Play" films, will return for a second season on USA Network and Syfy.
'Amber Ruffin Show' Season 3 to premiere Sept. 30 on Peacock
TV // 1 day ago
'Amber Ruffin Show' Season 3 to premiere Sept. 30 on Peacock
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Late-night talk show "The Amber Ruffin Show" will return for a third season on Peacock in September.
'Love is Blind' Season 3 coming to Netflix in October
TV // 1 day ago
'Love is Blind' Season 3 coming to Netflix in October
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Netflix shared a teaser and premiere date for Season 3 of the dating reality series "Love is Blind."
Ann Dowd: Aunt Lydia 'not going back' in 'Handmaid's Tale' Season 5
TV // 2 days ago
Ann Dowd: Aunt Lydia 'not going back' in 'Handmaid's Tale' Season 5
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Stars Ann Dowd, Bradley Whitford and Madeline Brewer and executive producers Bruce Miller and Warren Littlefield discuss Season 5 of "The Handmaid's Tale," premiering Wednesday on Hulu.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Wendy Williams seeks treatment for health issues at wellness facility
Wendy Williams seeks treatment for health issues at wellness facility
Dance troupe Mayyas wins Season 17 of 'America's Got Talent'
Dance troupe Mayyas wins Season 17 of 'America's Got Talent'
Jimmy Kimmel apologizes to Quinta Brunson for Emmys bit after backlash
Jimmy Kimmel apologizes to Quinta Brunson for Emmys bit after backlash
Kim Kardashian sees herself dating scientist, doctor or attorney
Kim Kardashian sees herself dating scientist, doctor or attorney
Blackpink add North American shows to 'Born Pink' tour
Blackpink add North American shows to 'Born Pink' tour
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement