Sept. 16, 2022 / 7:02 AM

Scott Bakula says he is not involved in new 'Quantum Leap' series

"I wish them good luck and happy leaping!" Bakula said of the new show's cast and creative team.

By Karen Butler
Scott Bakula says he is not involved in the new "Quantum Leap" series. File Photo by A.J. Sisco/UPI
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Actor Scott Bakula has announced on Instagram that he is in no way involved in the Quantum Leap sequel series premiering on NBC Monday.

"I have no connection with the new show, either in front of the camera or behind it," Bakula wrote on Instagram Thursday.

"In January, the pilot was sold and a script was sent to me because the character of Sam Beckett was in it, which makes sense, right? As so many of you have been asking me the last several months, How could you do QL without Sam? (or Al, for that matter) Well, I guess we're about to find out. That's the story. As the show has always been near and dear to my heart, it was a very difficult decision to pass on the project, a decision that has upset and confused so many fans of the original series," the actor added.

"However, the idea of anyone 'leaping' around in time and walking a mile in someone else's shoes, remains a very appealing concept and so worthy of exploration, especially given the current state of mankind. In that spirit, I am crossing my fingers that this new cast and crew are lucky enough to tap into the magic that propelled the original Quantum Leap into the hearts and minds of generations past and present. I wish them good luck and happy leaping!"

The original sci-fi show ran for five seasons 1989 to 1993.

Bakula played Sam, a physicist whose experiments allow him to travel through space and time into other people's bodies so he can help them solve problems and correct mistakes.

Dean Stockwell, who died in 2021 at the age of 85, played Sam's sidekick Al, who appeared to him as a hologram only he can see and hear. Al brings with him valuable information Sam needs to complete his tasks.

The show ended with Sam stuck in the past and unable to get home.

The sequel series mentions this in its first episode when Dr. Ben Song, played by Raymond Lee, continues Sam's work with the help of his fiancee Addison, played by Caitlin Bassett, who appears to Sam as a hologram when he leaps. Ernie Hudson, Jenn Chou and Ian Wright co-star.

Bakula is also known for starring in the NCIS franchise from 2014 to 2021.

