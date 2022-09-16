Trending
Advertisement
TV
Sept. 16, 2022 / 12:27 PM

'Genshin Impact' anime series in the works

By Annie Martin

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Genshin Impact is getting its own anime series.

Hoyoverse announced Friday during the Version 3.1 live stream that it has partnered with Japanese animation studio Ufotable to adapt the popular open-world role-playing video game into an animated series.

Advertisement

Developers shared a concept trailer for the series featuring the Genshin characters Paimon, Aether and Lumine.

"Let's step into this vast magical world of adventure together!" an official description reads. "The long-term collaboration project between Genshin Impact and ufotable has begun."

Ufotable is known for Fate/Zero, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and other anime series.

Genshin Impact will celebrate its two-year anniversary this month. The free-to-play game features a monetized gacha system and had earned more than $3 billion on mobile alone as of May, according to Sensor Tower.

The 3.1 update in the game will launch Sept. 28 and introduce three new characters, Cyno, Nilou and Candace, new storylines and more.

Read More

'Stranger Things' star David Harbour lands lead in 'Gran Turismo' 'God of War Ragnarok' trailer: Kratos, Atreus make their own destiny J. Cole to be featured on special edition cover of 'NBA 2K23' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Dennis Quaid joins Stephen Soderbergh's 'Full Circle' series at HBO Max
TV // 3 minutes ago
Dennis Quaid joins Stephen Soderbergh's 'Full Circle' series at HBO Max
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Dennis Quaid will star with Claire Danes and Zazie Beetz in the HBO Max series "Full Circle."
'Saturday Night Live' adds four new comedians to cast
TV // 4 hours ago
'Saturday Night Live' adds four new comedians to cast
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Four newbies are joining the Season 48 cast of "Saturday Night Live."
Donna Mills, Fran Drescher to star in Lifetime's next V.C. Andrews project
TV // 5 hours ago
Donna Mills, Fran Drescher to star in Lifetime's next V.C. Andrews project
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Donna Mills, Fran Drescher and Joey McIntyre have signed on to star in Lifetime's adaptation of V.C. Andrews' Dawn Cutler series of gothic novels.
Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow, Kaitlan Collins to host new CNN morning show
TV // 5 hours ago
Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow, Kaitlan Collins to host new CNN morning show
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins are set to co-anchor a new morning show for CNN.
Scott Bakula says he is not involved in new 'Quantum Leap' series
TV // 5 hours ago
Scott Bakula says he is not involved in new 'Quantum Leap' series
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Actor Scott Bakula has announced on Instagram that he is in no way involved in the "Quantum Leap" sequel series premiering on NBC Monday.
Samantha Morton connected to humble origins of 'Serpent Queen'
TV // 9 hours ago
Samantha Morton connected to humble origins of 'Serpent Queen'
NEW YORK, Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Samantha Morton says she was able to relate to Catherine de Medici, the 16th century monarch she plays in "The Serpent Queen," as they both are survivors who transcended their hard-scrabble circumstances.
'Blade Runner 2099': Amazon orders new series with Ridley Scott
TV // 23 hours ago
'Blade Runner 2099': Amazon orders new series with Ridley Scott
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- "Blade Runner 2099" is in the works at Prime Video with Ridley Scott as executive producer.
Taye Diggs to host Hulu dating series 'Back in the Groove'
TV // 1 day ago
Taye Diggs to host Hulu dating series 'Back in the Groove'
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- "All American" actor Taye Diggs will host the new dating reality series "Back in the Groove" at Hulu.
'Stranger Things' star David Harbour lands lead in 'Gran Turismo'
TV // 1 day ago
'Stranger Things' star David Harbour lands lead in 'Gran Turismo'
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- "Stranger Things" and "Black Widow" actor David Harbour has signed on to star in "Gran Turismo," a film inspired by the popular video game.
Dance troupe Mayyas wins Season 17 of 'America's Got Talent'
TV // 1 day ago
Dance troupe Mayyas wins Season 17 of 'America's Got Talent'
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Lebanese dance group Mayyas has won Season 17 of "America's Got Talent."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds expecting 4th child
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds expecting 4th child
'Saturday Night Live' adds four new comedians to cast
'Saturday Night Live' adds four new comedians to cast
'Blade Runner 2099': Amazon orders new series with Ridley Scott
'Blade Runner 2099': Amazon orders new series with Ridley Scott
'I Wanna Dance with Somebody' trailer: Naomi Ackie sings as Whitney Houston
'I Wanna Dance with Somebody' trailer: Naomi Ackie sings as Whitney Houston
CBS announces premiere dates for 'Price is Right,' 'Bold and the Beautiful'
CBS announces premiere dates for 'Price is Right,' 'Bold and the Beautiful'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement