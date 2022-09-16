'Genshin Impact' anime series in the works

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Genshin Impact is getting its own anime series.

Hoyoverse announced Friday during the Version 3.1 live stream that it has partnered with Japanese animation studio Ufotable to adapt the popular open-world role-playing video game into an animated series.

Developers shared a concept trailer for the series featuring the Genshin characters Paimon, Aether and Lumine.

"Let's step into this vast magical world of adventure together!" an official description reads. "The long-term collaboration project between Genshin Impact and ufotable has begun."

Ufotable is known for Fate/Zero, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and other anime series.

Genshin Impact will celebrate its two-year anniversary this month. The free-to-play game features a monetized gacha system and had earned more than $3 billion on mobile alone as of May, according to Sensor Tower.

The 3.1 update in the game will launch Sept. 28 and introduce three new characters, Cyno, Nilou and Candace, new storylines and more.