Dennis Quaid joins Stephen Soderbergh's 'Full Circle' series at HBO Max

Dennis Quaid will star with Claire Danes and Zazie Beetz in the HBO Max series "Full Circle." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Dennis Quaid has joined the cast of Stephen Soderbergh's new series. The 68-year-old actor will star in Full Circle, a limited series from Soderbergh and Ed Solomon, at HBO Max. Advertisement

Quaid joins previously announced cast members Claire Danes, Zazie Beetz and Timothy Olyphant.

Full Circle consists of six episodes. The series centers on an investigation into a botched kidnapping that uncovers long-held secrets and multiple character and cultures in present-day New York City.

Solomon will write the series, with Soderbergh to direct all six episodes. The pair will also executive produce with Casey Silver, whom they collaborated with on the 2021 film No Sudden Move for HBO Max.

Quaid's previous TV roles include Sheriff Ralph Lamb on Vegas, Samuel Brukner on The Art of More and Wade Blackwood in Goliath Season 3. He most recently appeared in the film Tiger Rising.