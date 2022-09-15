Trending
Advertisement
TV
Sept. 15, 2022 / 7:29 AM

Dance troupe Mayyas wins Season 17 of 'America's Got Talented'

By Karen Butler
1/5
"America's Got Talent" host Sofia Vergara poses with dance troupe Mayyas and its choreographer Nadim Cherfan. Photo by Trae Patton/NBC
"America's Got Talent" host Sofia Vergara poses with dance troupe Mayyas and its choreographer Nadim Cherfan. Photo by Trae Patton/NBC

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Lebanese dance group Mayyas has won Season 17 of America's Got Talent.

The troupe took home the $1 million grand prize and will join the cast of America's Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE stage show at Luxor Hotel and Casino.

Advertisement

"From the moment I first saw the Mayyas, their act was spectacular and gave me goosebumps," judge Sofia Vergara said Wednesday.

"Their coordinated choreography was the most beautiful, creative dancing I have ever seen. Each time they competed, they continued to outdo themselves. Their empowering performances have earned them the ultimate title and I'm so proud of them and can't wait to see what they do next."

The Mayyas is an alternative dance crew made up of 36 Lebanese women of different ages. The troupe was founded by choreographer Nadim Cherfan.

Season 17's other judges are Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum.

Terry Crews was the host.

Read More

'White Lotus,' 'Ted Lasso,' 'Succession' win top Emmys Emmy Raver-Lampman: 'Central Park' opening doors for diversity in animation Thomas Ian Griffith: World rises up against Terry Silver in 'Cobra Kai' S5 Lisa Loeb on new podcast 'Power Trip': People love listening to stories

Latest Headlines

'Vampire Academy' cast shuffled roles to find perfect fit
TV // 3 hours ago
'Vampire Academy' cast shuffled roles to find perfect fit
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Executive producer Julie Plec and cast members Sisi Stringer, Daniela Nieves, Andre Dae Kim, Kieron Moore, Rhian Blundell, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Andrew Liner and J. August Richards discuss their roles in "Vampire Academy."
Fox renews 'MasterChef' with Gordon Ramsay for Season 13
TV // 15 hours ago
Fox renews 'MasterChef' with Gordon Ramsay for Season 13
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Fox renewed "MasterChef," the competitive cooking show hosted by Gordon Ramsay, for a 13th season, the network announced Wednesday.
'Chucky' seeks revenge in Season 2 trailer
TV // 18 hours ago
'Chucky' seeks revenge in Season 2 trailer
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- "Chucky," a horror series based on the "Child's Play" films, will return for a second season on USA Network and Syfy.
'Amber Ruffin Show' Season 3 to premiere Sept. 30 on Peacock
TV // 19 hours ago
'Amber Ruffin Show' Season 3 to premiere Sept. 30 on Peacock
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Late-night talk show "The Amber Ruffin Show" will return for a third season on Peacock in September.
'Love is Blind' Season 3 coming to Netflix in October
TV // 20 hours ago
'Love is Blind' Season 3 coming to Netflix in October
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Netflix shared a teaser and premiere date for Season 3 of the dating reality series "Love is Blind."
Ann Dowd: Aunt Lydia 'not going back' in 'Handmaid's Tale' Season 5
TV // 1 day ago
Ann Dowd: Aunt Lydia 'not going back' in 'Handmaid's Tale' Season 5
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Stars Ann Dowd, Bradley Whitford and Madeline Brewer and executive producers Bruce Miller and Warren Littlefield discuss Season 5 of "The Handmaid's Tale," premiering Wednesday on Hulu.
Kate Berlant, Byron Bowers comedy specials coming to Hulu
TV // 1 day ago
Kate Berlant, Byron Bowers comedy specials coming to Hulu
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- FX is bringing new comedy specials from Kate Berlant and Byron Bowers to Hulu.
On heels of historic Emmys, another Korean drama hits Netflix charts
TV // 1 day ago
On heels of historic Emmys, another Korean drama hits Netflix charts
SEOUL, Sept. 13 (UPI) -- A new South Korean drama is on the global Top 10 of Netflix shows as Squid Game wins multiple Emmys.
'1899' poster teases mystery in new series from 'Dark' creators
TV // 1 day ago
'1899' poster teases mystery in new series from 'Dark' creators
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- "1899," a new mystery-horror series from "Dark" creators Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, is coming to Netflix.
'A Friend of the Family' trailer: Jake Lacy shows 'psychopathic personality'
TV // 1 day ago
'A Friend of the Family' trailer: Jake Lacy shows 'psychopathic personality'
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- "A Friend of the Family," a true crime drama starring Jake Lacy, Anna Paquin and Colin Hanks, is coming to Peacock in October.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ann Dowd: Aunt Lydia 'not going back' in 'Handmaid's Tale' Season 5
Ann Dowd: Aunt Lydia 'not going back' in 'Handmaid's Tale' Season 5
CBS announces premiere dates for 'Price is Right,' 'Bold and the Beautiful'
CBS announces premiere dates for 'Price is Right,' 'Bold and the Beautiful'
'God of War Ragnarok' trailer: Kratos, Atreus make their own destiny
'God of War Ragnarok' trailer: Kratos, Atreus make their own destiny
'Chucky' seeks revenge in Season 2 trailer
'Chucky' seeks revenge in Season 2 trailer
On heels of historic Emmys, another Korean drama hits Netflix charts
On heels of historic Emmys, another Korean drama hits Netflix charts
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement