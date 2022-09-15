'Vampire Academy' cast shuffled roles to find perfect fit

1/5

Daniela Nieves (L) and Sisi Stringer star in "Vampire Academy." Photo courtesy of Peacock

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15 (UPI) -- The cast of Vampire Academy, premiering Thursday on Peacock, said most of the actors auditioned for multiple roles before being cast. Based on the books by Richelle Mead, Vampire Academy stars Daniela Nieves, 25, as vampire Lissa Dragomir and Sisi Stringer, 25, as her protector, Rose. Advertisement

Executive producer Julie Plec, 50, who also adapted The Vampire Diaries and its spinoff shows, said she had to try different combinations of actors to find the right Rose and Lissa.

"That was just a matter of pushing the pieces around until we found the right partnership for the two of them," Plec told UPI in a Zoom interview.

Stringer said it is common for many actors to begin the process by auditioning for the lead role.

"Then [the producers] go, 'Oh, you might be better for this or that,'" Stringer said.

Vampire Academy has a vast ensemble cast who portray royal Moroi vampires and whose children attend St. Vladimir's Academy. St. The academy also trains the Dhanpir -- guardians assigned to protect the Moroi.

Lissa is an orphan when the series begins, as her parents died in an automobile accident. Once cast as Lissa, Nieves had to practice reading Moroi language.

"Phonetically, it was similar to Spanish and French and maybe a little Russian," Nieves said, "Some of the people from Game of Thrones who worked on the languages on that show created this language for this. It was a written language."

The ensemble surrounding Rose and Lissa also went through multiple auditions. Rhian Blundell said she auditioned for almost every other role before her last-minute tryout for Dhanpir-in-training Meredith.

"I had two hours to do it," Blundell said. "It absolutely ended up being perfect because it was exactly the right character for me to end up with."

Mia McKenna-Bruce, 25, said she also read for Rose, but producers then asked her to read for the role of Lyssa and of Rose's enemy, Mia Karp. Plec assured actors Blundell and McKenna-Bruce she would find a role for them.

"We just kept bringing them back in to the point where we basically had to say, 'We promise we're going to cast you as something,'" Plec said.

Kieron Moore said he submitted an audition tape for the role of Cristhian Ozera, which ultimately went to Andre Dae Kim, 25. Moore appreciated that Vampire Academy kept an open mind about seeing actors for multiple roles, which ultimately led him to play Dhanpir Dimitri Belikov.

"The number of people they were able to see for the show is great for all the actors around the world who are looking for opportunity," Moore said.

Andrew Liner also auditioned for Cristhian before landing the role of Rose's fellow Dhanpir and friend Mason. Liner said he was grateful for a second chance because he felt closer to Mason.

"He's a fun-having, positive, lovable, extremely caring and sweet person," Liner said. "I try to lead my life like that so I think that that's something that I resonated with a lot. I think he's very much an angel."

Cristhian is a royal Moroi vampire whose parents turned into evil Strigoi vampires. Though Dhanpir guardians saved Cristhian, Dae Kim said his character is still conflicted.

"Christian is almost misunderstood in a lot of ways, and I think he feels that," Dae Kim said. "I really believe [Cristhian] is struggling and trying so hard to prevent that from happening for himself and meeting people that really bring the best out of him."

J. August Richards, 49, plays Moroi royal Victor Dashkov. Richards said he embraced the politics of the Moroi society.

"There's a lot of political maneuvering going on early on in the season because there's a political upheaval," Richards said. "So Victor's got his hand on the pulse of that and he wants to just bring equality to all sectors of this society, and that was obviously a theme I connect deeply to."

Richards previously appeared on the vampire drama Angel as one of Angel's (David Boreanaz) human partners. Richards said he was looking forward to playing a vampire this time, but ended up finding more humanity in Victor.

"I always felt like vampires got to have all the fun," Richards said. "As I was developing the character, it became clear to me that I actually had to find the humanity in the character. Here I am playing a vampire who's so human."

New episodes of Vampire Academy premiere Thursdays on Peacock.