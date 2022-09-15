Taye Diggs to host Hulu dating series 'Back in the Groove'

1/5

Taye Diggs will host the new dating reality series "Back in the Groove" at Hulu. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Taye Diggs will host a new dating reality series for Hulu. The 51-year-old actor will host the unscripted show Back in the Groove. Advertisement

Back in the Groove follows three women in their 40s who feel stuck in the grind of their everyday lives. The trio check in to The Groove Hotel in the Dominican Republic, where their goal is to rediscover their youth, live joyously, and find love with men half their age.

"As the saying goes, you can't fall in love with someone else until you fall in love with yourself!" an official description reads. "At the Groove Hotel, these three women will have the opportunity to do both! Whether they find the perfect fling, friendship, true love, or something in between, this is their chance to take charge and break through the double standards older women face every day. And they're going to have a lot of fun doing it!"

The series features Sparkle, 43, from Atlanta, Ga., Steph, 41, from Miami, Fla., and Brooke, 42, from Los Angeles, Calif.

Back in the Groove will consist of eight episodes. The show is executive produced by Elan Gale, who also serves as showrunner.

Back in the Groove is Hulu's first unscripted original produced under the Walt Disney Television Alternative banner.

Diggs is a Broadway, film and TV actor known for playing Dr. Sam Bennett on Private Practice. He presently portrays Billy Baker on The CW series All American.