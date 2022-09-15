Trending
Advertisement
TV
Sept. 15, 2022 / 11:43 AM

Taye Diggs to host Hulu dating series 'Back in the Groove'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Taye Diggs will host the new dating reality series "Back in the Groove" at Hulu. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/e5d331df2dee5cfc963943d130c5b0bf/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Taye Diggs will host the new dating reality series "Back in the Groove" at Hulu. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Taye Diggs will host a new dating reality series for Hulu.

The 51-year-old actor will host the unscripted show Back in the Groove.

Advertisement

Back in the Groove follows three women in their 40s who feel stuck in the grind of their everyday lives. The trio check in to The Groove Hotel in the Dominican Republic, where their goal is to rediscover their youth, live joyously, and find love with men half their age.

"As the saying goes, you can't fall in love with someone else until you fall in love with yourself!" an official description reads. "At the Groove Hotel, these three women will have the opportunity to do both! Whether they find the perfect fling, friendship, true love, or something in between, this is their chance to take charge and break through the double standards older women face every day. And they're going to have a lot of fun doing it!"

The series features Sparkle, 43, from Atlanta, Ga., Steph, 41, from Miami, Fla., and Brooke, 42, from Los Angeles, Calif.

Back in the Groove will consist of eight episodes. The show is executive produced by Elan Gale, who also serves as showrunner.

Advertisement

Back in the Groove is Hulu's first unscripted original produced under the Walt Disney Television Alternative banner.

Diggs is a Broadway, film and TV actor known for playing Dr. Sam Bennett on Private Practice. He presently portrays Billy Baker on The CW series All American.

Read More

Kim Kardashian sees herself dating scientist, doctor or attorney Jimmy Kimmel apologizes to Quinta Brunson for Emmys bit after backlash Michelle Branch, Patrick Carney in therapy after calling off divorce: 'We're doing the work' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Stranger Things' star David Harbour lands lead in 'Gran Turismo'
TV // 3 hours ago
'Stranger Things' star David Harbour lands lead in 'Gran Turismo'
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- "Stranger Things" and "Black Widow" actor David Harbour has signed on to star in "Gran Turismo," a film inspired by the popular video game.
Dance troupe Mayyas wins Season 17 of 'America's Got Talent'
TV // 5 hours ago
Dance troupe Mayyas wins Season 17 of 'America's Got Talent'
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Lebanese dance group Mayyas has won Season 17 of "America's Got Talent."
'Vampire Academy' cast shuffled roles to find perfect fit
TV // 8 hours ago
'Vampire Academy' cast shuffled roles to find perfect fit
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Executive producer Julie Plec and cast members Sisi Stringer, Daniela Nieves, Andre Dae Kim, Kieron Moore, Rhian Blundell, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Andrew Liner and J. August Richards discuss their roles in "Vampire Academy."
Fox renews 'MasterChef' with Gordon Ramsay for Season 13
TV // 20 hours ago
Fox renews 'MasterChef' with Gordon Ramsay for Season 13
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Fox renewed "MasterChef," the competitive cooking show hosted by Gordon Ramsay, for a 13th season, the network announced Wednesday.
'Chucky' seeks revenge in Season 2 trailer
TV // 23 hours ago
'Chucky' seeks revenge in Season 2 trailer
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- "Chucky," a horror series based on the "Child's Play" films, will return for a second season on USA Network and Syfy.
'Amber Ruffin Show' Season 3 to premiere Sept. 30 on Peacock
TV // 1 day ago
'Amber Ruffin Show' Season 3 to premiere Sept. 30 on Peacock
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Late-night talk show "The Amber Ruffin Show" will return for a third season on Peacock in September.
'Love is Blind' Season 3 coming to Netflix in October
TV // 1 day ago
'Love is Blind' Season 3 coming to Netflix in October
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Netflix shared a teaser and premiere date for Season 3 of the dating reality series "Love is Blind."
Ann Dowd: Aunt Lydia 'not going back' in 'Handmaid's Tale' Season 5
TV // 1 day ago
Ann Dowd: Aunt Lydia 'not going back' in 'Handmaid's Tale' Season 5
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Stars Ann Dowd, Bradley Whitford and Madeline Brewer and executive producers Bruce Miller and Warren Littlefield discuss Season 5 of "The Handmaid's Tale," premiering Wednesday on Hulu.
Kate Berlant, Byron Bowers comedy specials coming to Hulu
TV // 1 day ago
Kate Berlant, Byron Bowers comedy specials coming to Hulu
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- FX is bringing new comedy specials from Kate Berlant and Byron Bowers to Hulu.
On heels of historic Emmys, another Korean drama hits Netflix charts
TV // 2 days ago
On heels of historic Emmys, another Korean drama hits Netflix charts
SEOUL, Sept. 13 (UPI) -- A new South Korean drama is on the global Top 10 of Netflix shows as Squid Game wins multiple Emmys.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Wendy Williams seeks treatment for health issues at wellness facility
Wendy Williams seeks treatment for health issues at wellness facility
Dance troupe Mayyas wins Season 17 of 'America's Got Talent'
Dance troupe Mayyas wins Season 17 of 'America's Got Talent'
Jimmy Kimmel apologizes to Quinta Brunson for Emmys bit after backlash
Jimmy Kimmel apologizes to Quinta Brunson for Emmys bit after backlash
Blackpink add North American shows to 'Born Pink' tour
Blackpink add North American shows to 'Born Pink' tour
'Chucky' seeks revenge in Season 2 trailer
'Chucky' seeks revenge in Season 2 trailer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement