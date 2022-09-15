Trending
Sept. 15, 2022 / 1:33 PM

'Blade Runner 2099': Amazon orders new series with Ridley Scott

By Annie Martin
1/2
Ridley Scott (R) and Giannina Facio attend the Venice International Film Festival premiere of "The Last Duel" in 2021. "Blade Runner 2099" is in the works at Prime Video with Ridley Scott as executive producer. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/3013fd02e2cc8611d2216fc5c89b6810/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Amazon has officially ordered the new series Blade Runner 2099.

The live-action series is in the works at Prime Video with Ridley Scott as executive producer.

Blade Runner 2099 is a sequel to the 2017 film Blade Runner 2049, directed by Denis Villeneuve. Both take place in the same universe as Scott's 1982 film Blade Runner, based on the Philip K. Dick novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?

Silka Luisa (Shining Girls) wrote the script for Blade Runner 2099 and will serve as showrunner. Luisa will also executive produce with Scott, who first announced the project in November 2021.

"The original Blade Runner, directed by Ridley Scott, is considered one of the greatest and most influential science-fiction movies of all time, and we're excited to introduce Blade Runner 2099 to our global Prime Video customers," Amazon Studios head of global television Vernon Sanders said in a statement.

"We are honored to be able to present this continuation of the Blade Runner franchise, and are confident that by teaming up with Ridley, Alcon Entertainment, Scott Free Productions, and the remarkably talented Silka Luisa, Blade Runner 2099 will uphold the intellect, themes, and spirit of its film predecessors," Sanders added.

The original Blade Runner starred Harrison Ford, while Blade Runner 2049 starred both Ford and Ryan Gosling.

