Sept. 14, 2022 / 3:51 PM

Fox renews 'MasterChef' with Gordon Ramsay for Season 13

By Jonna Lorenz
"Master Chef" host Gordon Ramsay arrives at the Elton John Aids Foundation's 24th Annual Academy Awards viewing party in West Hollywood, Calif., in 2016. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/543ad8a3d1d15c5778d8759a1391f1a0/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Fox renewed MasterChef, the competitive cooking show hosted by Gordon Ramsay, for a 13th season, the network announced Wednesday.

Ramsay will return for Season 13, along with judges Aaron Sanchez and Joe Bastianich, TVLine, Variety and Deadline reported.

MasterChef is the network's most-watched summer series, averaging 3.2 million total viewers, according to TVLine. Across all networks, the show is tied for third with The Challenge: USA on CBS and trailing Big Brother on CBS and America's Got Talent on NBC.

The Season 12 finale, fearing a guest appearance from former judge Christina Tosi, airs at 8 p.m. EDT Wednesday. The winner will take home a $250,000 prize.

MasterChef is produced by Endemol Shine North America and One Potato Two Potato. Executive producers are Ramsay, Elisabeth Murdoch, Danny Schrader, Pat Llewellyn, Ben Adler, Sharon Levy and DJ Nurre. The show is based on a format by Franc Roddam.

Ramsay and Fox established the joint venture Studio Ramsay Global last year to produce series including Next Level Chef, Hell's Kitchen and Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars.

Season 4 of 'Selena + Chef' to premiere on Aug. 18 Katya Jones, Kitty Scott-Claus join 'Celebrity MasterChef 2022' 'Monarch' premiere, '9-1-1' return, more on FOX in September

