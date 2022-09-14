Trending
Sept. 14, 2022 / 11:29 AM

'Love is Blind' Season 3 coming to Netflix in October

By Annie Martin

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Love is Blind Season 3.

The streaming service shared a teaser and premiere date for the new season of the dating reality series Wednesday.

Love is Blind features singles who can date but not see each other while sequestered in "pods." The couples meet face-to-face after getting engaged and then live together until their wedding day.

Season 3 was filmed in Dallas, Texas. In the teaser, the new singles share their hopes for romance.

"We came out here to take a chance on love," one person says in a voiceover.

"I am not for everybody," another person adds. "I just hope I will be for him."

Love is Blind Season 3 will premiere Oct. 19.

Netflix will also release the Love is Blind: After the Altar Season 2 special on Friday, which gives an update on Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones, Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson, Natalie Lee and Shayne Jansen, and other cast members.

