'Chucky' seeks revenge in Season 2 trailer

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- USA Network and Syfy are giving a glimpse of Chucky Season 2.

The networks released a trailer for the season Wednesday featuring Zackary Arthur, Björgvin Arnarson, Alyvia Alyn Lind and Brad Dourif.

Advertisement

Chucky is based on the Child's Play film series, released between 1988 and 2019, and is a sequel to the 2017 movie Cult of Chucky. The show centers on Chucky, a serial killer whose soul was transferred into a doll.

"After his diabolical plan to invade America's children's hospitals was foiled in Season One, Chucky now seeks revenge on those he holds responsible: surviving teens Jake (Arthur), Devon (Anarson) and Lex (Lind), along with his ex Tiffany, now his sworn enemy," an official description reads.

"Meanwhile, can 'Jevon' make it as a couple in the face of adversity at their new Catholic school, not to mention a brand-new onslaught of terror from the demon doll?"

Dourif voices Chucky.

Chucky is created by Don Mancini, who created the Child's Play franchise. Season 3 will premiere Oct. 5 at 9 p.m. EDT on USA Network and Syfy.