Sept. 13, 2022 / 1:57 PM

Kate Berlant, Byron Bowers comedy specials coming to Hulu

By Annie Martin
Byron Bowers (L), pictured with Alma Har'el, stars in his first standup comedy special. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/987d43718e0cc53c1e23b40da8adfc92/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Comedians Kate Berlant and Byron Bowers have new comedy specials coming to Hulu.

FX said in a press release Tuesday that both specials will premiere Thursday on Hulu.

Kate Berlant: Cinnamon in the Wind is Berlant's first solo standup special and was filmed in 2019. The special, directed by Bo Burnham, sees Berlant perform an absurdist set for the audience and a mirror reflection of herself.

"Kate's special distorts audience's expectations to her comedy, while also exploring her clairvoyant connection to the crowd and her inability to stop performing," an official description reads.

Byron Bowers: Spiritual N***a also marks Bowers' first standup special. The special is directed by Bowers' partner, filmmaker Alma Har'el, and was filmed at the Decatur Boxing Club outside Bowers' hometown of Atlanta, Ga.

"Byron's special talks about his long journey to his first comedy special, the stigma of mental health, and how tripping on mushrooms made him understand his schizophrenic father and altered the way he feels about his Blackness," according to an official description.

Berlant will also appear as an actress in the new film Don't Worry Darling, directed by Olivia Wilde and starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles. Bowers will star in the new Apple TV+ series Lady in the Lake with Natalie Portman.

