'A Friend of the Family' trailer: Jake Lacy shows 'psychopathic personality'

Jake Lacy stars in the true crime drama "A Friend of the Family." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Peacock is giving a glimpse of the new series A Friend of the Family. The streaming service shared a trailer for the true crime drama Monday featuring Jake Lacy, Anna Paquin and Colin Hanks. Advertisement

A Friend of the Family explores the real-life story of the Broberg family, whose daughter Jan was kidnapped multiple times over a period of years by a charismatic, obsessed family "friend."

"The Brobergs -- devoted to their faith, family and community -- were utterly unprepared for the sophisticate tactics their neighbor used to exploit their vulnerabilities, drive them apart, and turn their daughter against them. This is the story of how their lives were permanently altered -- and how they survived," an official synopsis reads.

Paquin and Hanks play Mary Ann and Bob Broberg, with Mckenna Grace as their daughter Jan. Lacy portrays their family friend Robert Berchtold, who is described in the trailer as having "all the hallmarks of a psychopathic personality."

A Friend of the Family is created by Nick Antosca, who also serves as writer, showrunner and executive producer. Jan Broberg is a producer on the series.

"This story will make you talk, shout, cry -- and it will make you angry. Good," Broberg previously said in a statement. "The team of writers, actors, designers, directors and producers ... have captured the heart of how good people can be manipulated and their children victimized. Our story is relatable because so many families have direct experience with this sort of abuse."

A Friend of the Family premieres Oct. 6 on Peacock.

The Brobergs' story was previously explored in the Netflix documentary Abducted in Plain Sight.