Trending
Advertisement
TV
Sept. 13, 2022 / 11:36 AM

'A Friend of the Family' trailer: Jake Lacy shows 'psychopathic personality'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Jake Lacy stars in the true crime drama "A Friend of the Family." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/5c1d8d88749d8bc69c78e305b38a8e44/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Jake Lacy stars in the true crime drama "A Friend of the Family." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Peacock is giving a glimpse of the new series A Friend of the Family.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the true crime drama Monday featuring Jake Lacy, Anna Paquin and Colin Hanks.

Advertisement

A Friend of the Family explores the real-life story of the Broberg family, whose daughter Jan was kidnapped multiple times over a period of years by a charismatic, obsessed family "friend."

"The Brobergs -- devoted to their faith, family and community -- were utterly unprepared for the sophisticate tactics their neighbor used to exploit their vulnerabilities, drive them apart, and turn their daughter against them. This is the story of how their lives were permanently altered -- and how they survived," an official synopsis reads.

Paquin and Hanks play Mary Ann and Bob Broberg, with Mckenna Grace as their daughter Jan. Lacy portrays their family friend Robert Berchtold, who is described in the trailer as having "all the hallmarks of a psychopathic personality."

A Friend of the Family is created by Nick Antosca, who also serves as writer, showrunner and executive producer. Jan Broberg is a producer on the series.

Advertisement

"This story will make you talk, shout, cry -- and it will make you angry. Good," Broberg previously said in a statement. "The team of writers, actors, designers, directors and producers ... have captured the heart of how good people can be manipulated and their children victimized. Our story is relatable because so many families have direct experience with this sort of abuse."

A Friend of the Family premieres Oct. 6 on Peacock.

The Brobergs' story was previously explored in the Netflix documentary Abducted in Plain Sight.

Read More

'A Friend of the Family' teaser: Anna Paquin, Colin Hanks star in true crime drama Mary Elizabeth Winstead supports Ewan McGregor at 'Raymond and Ray' premiere Quinta Brunson says Jimmy Kimmel's Emmys bit 'didn't bother me that much' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'1899' poster teases mystery in new series from 'Dark' creators
TV // 2 minutes ago
'1899' poster teases mystery in new series from 'Dark' creators
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- "1899," a new mystery-horror series from "Dark" creators Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, is coming to Netflix.
On heels of historic Emmys, another Korean drama hits Netflix charts
TV // 6 minutes ago
On heels of historic Emmys, another Korean drama hits Netflix charts
SEOUL, Sept. 13 (UPI) -- A new South Korean drama is on the global Top 10 of Netflix shows as Squid Game wins multiple Emmys.
'White Lotus,' 'Ted Lasso,' 'Succession' win top Emmys
TV // 15 hours ago
'White Lotus,' 'Ted Lasso,' 'Succession' win top Emmys
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- "The White Lotus," "Ted Lasso" and "Succession" were the big winners at the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony Monday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
'Saturday Night Live' to return for Season 48 in October
TV // 22 hours ago
'Saturday Night Live' to return for Season 48 in October
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- "Saturday Night Live" Season 48 will premiere on NBC in October following the exits of Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon and other cast members.
'The Boulet Brothers' Dragula: Titans' to premiere Oct. 25 on Shudder
TV // 1 day ago
'The Boulet Brothers' Dragula: Titans' to premiere Oct. 25 on Shudder
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- "The Boulet Brothers' Dragula" spinoff "Titans" is coming to Shudder and AMC+ in October.
Sherri Shepherd hopes to have a '30 Rock' reunion
TV // 1 day ago
Sherri Shepherd hopes to have a '30 Rock' reunion
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Sherri Shepherd, who played Angie Jordan on "30 Rock," discussed "Queen of Jordan" and her hopes for a reunion.
Disney+ releases photos of new 'Dancing with the Stars' cast
TV // 1 day ago
Disney+ releases photos of new 'Dancing with the Stars' cast
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Disney+ has released new photos of its Season 31 "Dancing with the Stars" cast appropriately dressed for the ballroom.
RuPaul, Sofia Vergara, Steve Martin confirmed as Emmys presenters
TV // 1 day ago
RuPaul, Sofia Vergara, Steve Martin confirmed as Emmys presenters
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- RuPaul, Sofia Vergara, Steve Martin, Anthony Anderson and Sarah Paulson have been added to the presenters list for Monday night's Emmy Awards ceremony.
Lucasfilm releases new trailer for 'Willow' sequel series; Christian Slater joins cast
TV // 2 days ago
Lucasfilm releases new trailer for 'Willow' sequel series; Christian Slater joins cast
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- The titular wizard in the "Willow" sequel series is told the world needs his magic again in the latest trailer for the eagerly awaited Disney+ fantasy drama.
Trace Adkins taught Susan Sarandon about country music
TV // 2 days ago
Trace Adkins taught Susan Sarandon about country music
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Susan Sarandon, Trace Adkins and Anna Friel discuss their new Fox drama, "Monarch," about a family of country music singers.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Craig Johnson: Longmire loses memory, not moral compass, in 'Hell and Back'
Craig Johnson: Longmire loses memory, not moral compass, in 'Hell and Back'
Movie review: 'Confess, Fletch' breathes fresh new life into mystery franchise
Movie review: 'Confess, Fletch' breathes fresh new life into mystery franchise
CBS announces premiere dates for 'Price is Right,' 'Bold and the Beautiful'
CBS announces premiere dates for 'Price is Right,' 'Bold and the Beautiful'
Disney+ releases photos of new 'Dancing with the Stars' cast
Disney+ releases photos of new 'Dancing with the Stars' cast
Quinta Brunson says Jimmy Kimmel's Emmys bit 'didn't bother me that much'
Quinta Brunson says Jimmy Kimmel's Emmys bit 'didn't bother me that much'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement