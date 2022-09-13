Trending
Sept. 13, 2022 / 11:55 AM

'1899' poster teases mystery in new series from 'Dark' creators

By Annie Martin

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the new series 1899.

The streaming service shared a moving poster for the epic period mystery-horror series Tuesday.

1899 hails from Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, who created the German sci-fi thriller Dark. The new series takes place in 1899 and is described as "a visually stunning Odyssee where nothing is as it seems."

"Passengers on an immigrant ship traveling to the new continent get caught in a mysterious riddle when they find a second vessel adrift on the open sea," an official description reads.

The poster shows a passenger ship on the precipice of a triangular hole in the ocean.

"What is lost will be found," the tagline reads.

Netflix included the caption, "What we know is just a drop in the ocean."

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the series in June.

Netflix has yet to announce a release date for 1899.

