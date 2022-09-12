'Saturday Night Live' to return for Season 48 in October

1/4

Kenan Thompson (R), pictured with Christina Evangeline, will return to star in "Saturday Night Live" Season 48. File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Late-night sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live will return in October. NBC announced Monday that Season 48 will premiere Oct. 1. Advertisement

The network has yet to announce a host and musical guest for the season premiere.

SEASON 48 pic.twitter.com/Nclu3uluGk— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) September 12, 2022

Season 48 follows the exits of Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney and Pete Davidson.

Cast members Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor and Aristotle Athari also won't return for the new season.

McKinnon called SNL "the love of my life" during an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in August.

Saturday Night Live is created by Lorne Michaels. The remaining cast members include Kenan Thompson, Cecily Strong, Michael Che, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner and Bowen Yang.