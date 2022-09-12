'The Boulet Brothers' Dragula: Titans' to premiere Oct. 25 on Shudder

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- The Boulet Brothers' Dragula: Titans is coming to Shudder in October.

Deadline reported Monday that the Boulet Brothers' Dragula spinoff will have a two-episode premiere Oct. 25. Subsequent episodes will be released weekly on Shudder and AMC+.

Titans is a 10-episode series featuring drag icons from previous Dragula seasons. The returning contestants will compete in drag artistry and physical challenges for a $100,000 grand prize, headlining spot on the upcoming world tour, and the first Dragula Titans crown and title.

Bloody Disgusting confirmed the news and said Titans will take place in a brand-new "underworld" created for the season.

"We wanted the show to feel familiar to fans, but we also wanted the set and format to feel elevated from a regular season in order to match the incredible talent of the artists we've brought together," the Boulet Brothers said in a statement.

"There are so many shocking twists and turns this year that the competitors affectionately renamed the show 'Gagula' during filming, and we really can't wait for audiences to see it -- this show is truly the most compelling content we've created to date," the pair added.

The Titans cast will be announced at a later date.

Cassandra Peterson, Harvey Guillen, Justin Simien, David Dastmalchian, Poppy, Alaska and Katya, Joe Bob Briggs, Bonnie Aarons and Barbara Crampton will appear as a guest judges.

The Boulet Brothers signed a new deal with Shudder in August.