Advertisement
TV
Sept. 11, 2022 / 4:00 AM

Trace Adkins taught Susan Sarandon about country music

By Fred Topel
1/5
Trace Adkins stars in "Monarch." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/945f6cdfcdad568c4ff10337d3ea5847/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Trace Adkins stars in "Monarch." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Susan Sarandon said Trace Adkins taught her about the country music world. The two co-star in Monarch, premiering Sunday on Fox.

"I love the storytelling of country-western music," Sarandon said in a recent Television Critics Association panel. "I never knew it in depth or anything. I've smoked a joint with Willie Nelson. That was about the deepest I got."

Advertisement

Adkins and Sarandon play Albie and Dottie Roman, two country stars whose children are in the music business, too. Adkins, 60, is a recording artist himself and the show features guest appearances by the likes of Shania Twain, Tanya Tucker, Martina McBride and Little Big Town.

"That's the whole bonus of being an actor, that you get to go into these little bubbles that you don't know anything about and find out so much more in depth," said Sarandon, 75. "I was so eager and looking forward to meeting Trace and to being able to wear that hair, the jewelry and find out about a life on the road."

Advertisement

Adkins, who acted in films like The Lincoln Lawyer, Deepwater Horizon and 13 Minutes, said he was surprised to find himself as the lead of a network drama.

"It was about this time last year that I was getting into Atlanta and about to walk on a television set," Adkins said. "I had no clue what I was doing or what I was about to do. So here we are now a year later, and I'm just hanging on by my fingernails."

Albie and Dottie still overshadow their daughter, Nicolette (Anna Friel). However, their other daughter, Gigi (Beth Ditto), is highly sought-after.

While country music was new to Sarandon, the Oscar-winner said the Roman family drama was more relatable.

"I do know about family," Sarandon said. "So that was easy."

Friel, 46, said that Adkins also helped fill her in on the country music world. The British actor sang in the 2006 comedy, Irish Jam, but Monarch was her first experience with country music.

"Trace was on set so much of the time, but also on a tour bus going to perform," Friel said. "I couldn't believe that most of them arrived on a tour bus, got on set, did their performance and then got back on a tour bus to go to the next performance."

Advertisement

Adding the musical performances to her acting work enhanced the role, Friel said.

"Country music's a powerful, moving, expressive form of communication," Friel said. "It was just all about telling a story. That and having lots and lots of fun and making the audience continually guess where it's going to go."

In the series premiere, the press discover Dottie's cancer diagnosis. Sarandon said even if Dottie dies of cancer, she will still appear as the voice in her family's head.

"I'm Jiminy Cricket," Sarandon said. "I'm going to appear on everybody's shoulder. I'll be around as long as they'll have me."

For his part, Adkins considers himself a novice in television.

"I've already achieved more than I would have ever allowed myself to dream," he said.

Monarch moves to its regular time slot Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EDT/PDT starting Sept. 20.

Read More

Anthony Michael Hall: John Hughes inspired latest work TV review: 'Cobra Kai' keeps kicking with poignant new stories, characters Movie review: 'Don't Worry Darling' thrills with paranoia, provocative themes

Latest Headlines

Helen Hunt to narrate Lifetime's 'Meet Marry Murder' series
TV // 19 hours ago
Helen Hunt to narrate Lifetime's 'Meet Marry Murder' series
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Helen Hunt is the narrator of the new true-crime series, "Meet Marry Murder."
Michael Mando joins Brian Tyree Henry in 'Sinking Spring' from Apple TV+
TV // 1 day ago
Michael Mando joins Brian Tyree Henry in 'Sinking Spring' from Apple TV+
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Michael Mando will join Brian Tyree Henry in the upcoming crime drama series "Sinking Spring" from Apple TV+.
'The Watcher' teaser shows Jennifer Coolidge give home tour
TV // 1 day ago
'The Watcher' teaser shows Jennifer Coolidge give home tour
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- "The Watcher," a new thriller series from Ryan Murphy and starring Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale and Jennifer Coolidge, is coming to Netflix.
Hulu's 'Handmaid's Tale' to return for sixth and final season
TV // 1 day ago
Hulu's 'Handmaid's Tale' to return for sixth and final season
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- "The Handmaid's Tale" starring Elisabeth Moss was renewed for a sixth and final season at Hulu. News of the renewal comes ahead of Season 5, which will have a two-episode premiere Sept. 14.
Emmy Raver-Lampman: 'Central Park' opening doors for diversity in animation
TV // 1 day ago
Emmy Raver-Lampman: 'Central Park' opening doors for diversity in animation
NEW YORK, Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Emmy Raver-Lampman says she jumped at the chance to play Molly in the cartoon "Central Park" because the middle-school student depicted is part of a quirky, affectionate and functional biracial family.
'The Crown' to pause production following death of Queen Elizabeth II
TV // 1 day ago
'The Crown' to pause production following death of Queen Elizabeth II
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, "The Crown" creator Peter Morgan said he expects to pause production to honor the late monarch.
Thomas Ian Griffith: World rises up against Terry Silver in 'Cobra Kai' S5
TV // 2 days ago
Thomas Ian Griffith: World rises up against Terry Silver in 'Cobra Kai' S5
NEW YORK, Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Thomas Ian Griffith says his "Cobra Kai" character, Terry Silver, still is a villain in Season 5 of the "Karate Kid" sequel series.
What to stream this weekend: 'Cobra Kai,' 'Gutsy'
TV // 2 days ago
What to stream this weekend: 'Cobra Kai,' 'Gutsy'
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Season 5 of "Cobra Kai," Hillary and Chelsea Clinton's new docuseries "Gutsy," and the recent film "Moonfall" are some of the viewing options streaming this weekend.
'Squid Game' star Lee Jung-Jae joins upcoming 'Star Wars' series
TV // 2 days ago
'Squid Game' star Lee Jung-Jae joins upcoming 'Star Wars' series
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Lee Jung-Jae, the star of the hit Netflix series "Squid Game," has joined the cast of the upcoming "Star Wars" series "The Acolyte."
James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton join '1923'
TV // 2 days ago
James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton join '1923'
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced seven new cast members for the "Yellowstone" prequel "1923" on Thursday, including James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Darrenn Mann and Michelle Randolph.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Craig Johnson: Longmire loses memory, not moral compass, in 'Hell and Back'
Craig Johnson: Longmire loses memory, not moral compass, in 'Hell and Back'
Actress Marsha Hunt, who faced blacklist, dies at 104
Actress Marsha Hunt, who faced blacklist, dies at 104
Kane Brown recruits wife, Katelyn, for 'Thank God' single, music video
Kane Brown recruits wife, Katelyn, for 'Thank God' single, music video
Movie review: 'The Woman King' is an exciting African female warrior epic
Movie review: 'The Woman King' is an exciting African female warrior epic
Helen Hunt to narrate Lifetime's 'Meet Marry Murder' series
Helen Hunt to narrate Lifetime's 'Meet Marry Murder' series
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement