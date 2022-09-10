Advertisement
TV
Sept. 10, 2022 / 9:38 AM

Helen Hunt to narrate Lifetime's 'Meet Marry Murder' series

By Karen Butler
1/3
Oscar winner Helen Hunt is narrating a new Lifetime true-crime series, "Meet Marry Murder." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/84018bce886e2912d8422958b13621cc/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Oscar winner Helen Hunt is narrating a new Lifetime true-crime series, "Meet Marry Murder." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Mad About You and Blindspotting actress Helen Hunt is the narrator of the new true-crime series, Meet Marry Murder.

The show is set to premiere on Lifetime Oct. 3.

Advertisement

"What happens when the one you commit to spend your life with, ends up taking it instead?" the cable network said in a press release Thursday.

"Meet Marry Murder explores several U.S. homicide cases of spouses insidiously killed by their partners. Each story is told by the family, friends, and colleagues who best knew them, and the investigators committed to finding out the truth of twisted lies. With chilling storylines of romance, betrayal and greed, detective intrigue, and more, Meet Marry Murder digs into relationships that have shockingly turned deadly."

Ten episodes have been ordered for this season.

Read More

Emmy Raver-Lampman: 'Central Park' opening doors for diversity in animation Thomas Ian Griffith: World rises up against Terry Silver in 'Cobra Kai' S5 Lisa Loeb on new podcast 'Power Trip': People love listening to stories Matthew Fox: 'Last Light' thriller is a warning about impending energy crisis

Latest Headlines

Michael Mando joins Brian Tyree Henry in 'Sinking Spring' from Apple TV+
TV // 21 hours ago
Michael Mando joins Brian Tyree Henry in 'Sinking Spring' from Apple TV+
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Michael Mando will join Brian Tyree Henry in the upcoming crime drama series "Sinking Spring" from Apple TV+.
'The Watcher' teaser shows Jennifer Coolidge give home tour
TV // 21 hours ago
'The Watcher' teaser shows Jennifer Coolidge give home tour
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- "The Watcher," a new thriller series from Ryan Murphy and starring Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale and Jennifer Coolidge, is coming to Netflix.
Hulu's 'Handmaid's Tale' to return for sixth and final season
TV // 22 hours ago
Hulu's 'Handmaid's Tale' to return for sixth and final season
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- "The Handmaid's Tale" starring Elisabeth Moss was renewed for a sixth and final season at Hulu. News of the renewal comes ahead of Season 5, which will have a two-episode premiere Sept. 14.
Emmy Raver-Lampman: 'Central Park' opening doors for diversity in animation
TV // 22 hours ago
Emmy Raver-Lampman: 'Central Park' opening doors for diversity in animation
NEW YORK, Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Emmy Raver-Lampman says she jumped at the chance to play Molly in the cartoon "Central Park" because the middle-school student depicted is part of a quirky, affectionate and functional biracial family.
'The Crown' to pause production following death of Queen Elizabeth II
TV // 1 day ago
'The Crown' to pause production following death of Queen Elizabeth II
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, "The Crown" creator Peter Morgan said he expects to pause production to honor the late monarch.
Thomas Ian Griffith: World rises up against Terry Silver in 'Cobra Kai' S5
TV // 1 day ago
Thomas Ian Griffith: World rises up against Terry Silver in 'Cobra Kai' S5
NEW YORK, Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Thomas Ian Griffith says his "Cobra Kai" character, Terry Silver, still is a villain in Season 5 of the "Karate Kid" sequel series.
What to stream this weekend: 'Cobra Kai,' 'Gutsy'
TV // 1 day ago
What to stream this weekend: 'Cobra Kai,' 'Gutsy'
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Season 5 of "Cobra Kai," Hillary and Chelsea Clinton's new docuseries "Gutsy," and the recent film "Moonfall" are some of the viewing options streaming this weekend.
'Squid Game' star Lee Jung-Jae joins upcoming 'Star Wars' series
TV // 1 day ago
'Squid Game' star Lee Jung-Jae joins upcoming 'Star Wars' series
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Lee Jung-Jae, the star of the hit Netflix series "Squid Game," has joined the cast of the upcoming "Star Wars" series "The Acolyte."
James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton join '1923'
TV // 1 day ago
James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton join '1923'
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced seven new cast members for the "Yellowstone" prequel "1923" on Thursday, including James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Darrenn Mann and Michelle Randolph.
Claire Danes joins Stephen Soderbergh series 'Full Circle' at HBO Max
TV // 1 day ago
Claire Danes joins Stephen Soderbergh series 'Full Circle' at HBO Max
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Claire Danes will star with Zazie Beetz in "Full Circle," an HBO Max limited series from Steven Soderbergh and Ed Solomon.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Craig Johnson: Longmire loses memory, not moral compass, in 'Hell and Back'
Craig Johnson: Longmire loses memory, not moral compass, in 'Hell and Back'
Ana de Armas, Brad Pitt attend 'Blonde' premiere in Venice
Ana de Armas, Brad Pitt attend 'Blonde' premiere in Venice
Movie review: 'Brahmastra' is a Marvel-ous super powered epic
Movie review: 'Brahmastra' is a Marvel-ous super powered epic
Kane Brown recruits wife, Katelyn, for 'Thank God' single, music video
Kane Brown recruits wife, Katelyn, for 'Thank God' single, music video
Dolly Parton, Kelly Clarkson release new version of 1980 hit song '9 to 5'
Dolly Parton, Kelly Clarkson release new version of 1980 hit song '9 to 5'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement