What to stream this weekend: 'Cobra Kai,' 'Gutsy'

"Cobra Kai" Season 5 on Netflix is one of many new streaming options this weekend. Photo courtesy of Netflix

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- The famous karate story continues with Season 5 of Cobra Kai on Netflix, Hillary and Chelsea Clinton star in their new Apple TV+ docuseries Gutsy, and the third season of Central Park begins streaming on Apple TV+ this weekend. Peyton Manning will also return to the screen with Capital One: College Bowl Season 2, and a pair of movies are also coming to HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video. Advertisement

Here's a rundown of the film and television options that will be released on streaming platforms this weekend.

Film

'Flight/Risk' -- Amazon Prime Video

A powerful documentary about people coping with tragedy, Flight/Risk will stream on Amazon Prime Video starting Friday. The film follows the family members of those lost on a pair of Boeing 737 Max airplanes that crashed just months apart in 2018 and 2019. Through interviews with members of the legal teams, whistleblowers, journalists and families, the film will uncover the true stories behind these disasters.

'Moonfall' -- HBO Max

Despite being a box office bomb, Roland Emmerich's latest disaster film, Moonfall, received mixed reviews when it came out in February. The film begins streaming on HBO Max on Friday. It stars Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley, Michael Peña, Charlie Plummer and Donald Sutherland, who all attempt to stop the moon's impending crash into Earth before it's too late.

TV

'Cobra Kai' Season 5 -- Netflix

Daniel, Johnny, Miguel and the rest of the gang are back in Season 5 of Cobra Kai, which streams on Netflix on Friday. The series, based on the 1984 film The Karate Kid, follows the exploits of the Cobra Kai saga as Johnny and Daniel continue their age-old rivalry. The first four seasons have received critical acclaim, and UPI critic Fred Topel said that Season 5 "continues all of its worthwhile storylines and still introduces some new characters."

'Gutsy' -- Apple TV+

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, team up for this dynamic docuseries, which streams on Apple TV+ on Friday. Based on the duo's book The Book of Gutsy Women, the series features interviews with numerous empowering female figures, including Jane Goodall and Megan Thee Stallion. It also gives a behind-the-scenes look at the relationship between the former presidential nominee and her daughter.

'Central Park' Season 3 -- Apple TV+

The critically acclaimed animated comedy Central Park is back for Season 3 on Apple TV+ on Friday. The musical sitcom depicts the lives of a family that live in New York City's Central Park. The series stars Josh Gad, Kristen Bell, Daveed Diggs, Titus Burgess and numerous other big names. It was created by Loren Bourchard, who also helmed the popular animated series Bob's Burgers. The musical aspect of the show also features a number of original pieces.

'Capital One: College Bowl' Season 2 -- Hulu

NFL legend and host Payton Manning returns to helm Season 2 of Capital One: College Bowl. Although the first episode will premiere on NBC, it can be streamed on Hulu beginning Saturday. The series is a remake of the popular game show from the 1970s, in which students from competing universities battle it out to win scholarship money. Season 1 saw Columbia University take the top prize over USC, winning a $125,000 grand prize.