'The Crown' to pause production following death of Queen Elizabeth II

"The Crown" creator Peter Morgan said he expects to pause production in order to honor the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who will be portrayed in the next season by Imelda Staunton. Photo courtesy of Netflix

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- The popular British royal Netflix series The Crown is expected to pause production out of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The United Kingdom's longest-reigning monarch died Thursday at age 96. Advertisement

The Crown's creator and writer, Peter Morgan, told Deadline, "The Crown is a love letter to [Elizabeth II] and I've nothing to add for now, just silence and respect.

"I expect we will stop filming out of respect, too," Morgan added.

The show, which chronicles the life of the second Elizabethan Era, spans most of the queen's life, beginning with her wedding in 1947, and following the pivotal points in her reign.

The show's fifth season, which is set to premiere in November, will take audiences through the early to mid-1990s of the royal family, likely including the 1997 death of Diana, Princess of Wales.

Filming has started for Season 6, which would likely bring the monarchy into the 21st century -- though maybe not all the way into the modern day.

Plans have been in place at Netflix for a long time in the event that Elizabeth should die during production.

According to People, The Crown director Stephen Daldry said after the show's 2016 premiere that "none of us know when that time will come but it would be right and proper to show respect to the queen."

"It would be a simple tribute and a mark of respect. She's a global figure and it's what we should do," he said.

Elizabeth was portrayed in earlier seasons of The Crown at different points in her life by Claire Foy and Olivia Colman, and both actresses have spoken about the weight of the role.

"All the people who are closest to her would never speak to anyone. You're sort of doomed in that there is no way in," Foy told the Los Angeles Times in 2016. "So you just have to do the thing where you go, 'OK, I'm a girl of a certain age, of a certain background, these are my interests, this is the person I want to marry,' and then just flesh it out.

"I'd never really registered the fact that in order for her to become queen, her dad had to die," Foy said. "The one person who could tell you how to do the job is dead, and everyone is looking to you to know what to do and you're terrified. But she just keeps calm and carries on, and that's it, really."

Colman said in a 2018 interview with Vanity Fair that "I emote. The queen is not meant to. She's got to be a rock for everyone and has been trained not to.

"As a young woman in her 20s, she made a vow to serve her country and she's still doing it into her 90s. I can't think of anyone else who could do that! She's a very impressive human being," Colman added.

For Season 5, the role of the queen will be taken over by Imelda Staunton, who will join an ensemble cast including Jonathan Pryce, Lesley Manville, Dominic West, Elizabeth Debicki and Jonn Lee Miller.

While sometimes criticized for its historical inaccuracies and liberties with storytelling, The Crown has been critically acclaimed and has been nominated for 63 Primetime Emmy Awards, winning 21.

The show has also won two Golden Globes for Best Television Series.

