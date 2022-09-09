Watch Live
King Charles III makes first public address as Britain's monarch after death of Queen Elizabeth II
Trending
Advertisement
TV
Sept. 9, 2022 / 1:02 PM

'The Watcher' teaser shows Jennifer Coolidge give home tour

By Annie Martin
1/5
Jennifer Coolidge stars in the new thriller series "The Watcher." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/e198f1f237b30dfa7e417546ae5c4d2f/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Jennifer Coolidge stars in the new thriller series "The Watcher." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Netflix is gearing up for the release of its new show The Watcher.

The streaming service shared a teaser for the thriller limited series Friday featuring Jennifer Coolidge.

Advertisement

The video is presented as an open house tour hosted by realtor Karen Calhoun (Coolidge). The tour hints at something sinister under the surface, with Karen mentioning how you could fit a person in the house's dumbwaiter and advising to keep the curtains closed.

"You know, there's a lot of weird neighbors and stuff out there, you know. You don't want them watching you," she says.

The Watcher is created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan. The series is based on the Reeves Wiedeman article "The Watcher," which originally appeared in The Cut in 2018.

Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Mia Farrow and Noma Dumezweni also star.

The Watcher follows Maria (Watts) and Derek (Cannavale), a couple who receive ominous letters and sinister threats after moving into their dream home in the suburbs of New Jersey.

Coolidge also stars in the HBO series The White Lotus, which will return for a second season in October.

Advertisement

Read More

'The White Lotus' Season 2 coming to HBO in October Ana de Armas, Brad Pitt attend 'Blonde' premiere in Venice Hulu's 'Handmaid's Tale' to return for sixth and final season What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Hulu's 'Handmaid's Tale' to return for sixth and final season
TV // 1 hour ago
Hulu's 'Handmaid's Tale' to return for sixth and final season
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- "The Handmaid's Tale" starring Elisabeth Moss was renewed for a sixth and final season at Hulu. News of the renewal comes ahead of Season 5, which will have a two-episode premiere Sept. 14.
Emmy Raver-Lampman: 'Central Park' opening doors for diversity in animation
TV // 1 hour ago
Emmy Raver-Lampman: 'Central Park' opening doors for diversity in animation
NEW YORK, Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Emmy Raver-Lampman says she jumped at the chance to play Molly in the cartoon "Central Park" because the middle-school student depicted is part of a quirky, affectionate and functional biracial family.
'The Crown' to pause production following death of Queen Elizabeth II
TV // 4 hours ago
'The Crown' to pause production following death of Queen Elizabeth II
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, "The Crown" creator Peter Morgan said he expects to pause production to honor the late monarch.
Thomas Ian Griffith: World rises up against Terry Silver in 'Cobra Kai' S5
TV // 9 hours ago
Thomas Ian Griffith: World rises up against Terry Silver in 'Cobra Kai' S5
NEW YORK, Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Thomas Ian Griffith says his "Cobra Kai" character, Terry Silver, still is a villain in Season 5 of the "Karate Kid" sequel series.
What to stream this weekend: 'Cobra Kai,' 'Gutsy'
TV // 10 hours ago
What to stream this weekend: 'Cobra Kai,' 'Gutsy'
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Season 5 of "Cobra Kai," Hillary and Chelsea Clinton's new docuseries "Gutsy," and the recent film "Moonfall" are some of the viewing options streaming this weekend.
'Squid Game' star Lee Jung-Jae joins upcoming 'Star Wars' series
TV // 22 hours ago
'Squid Game' star Lee Jung-Jae joins upcoming 'Star Wars' series
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Lee Jung-Jae, the star of the hit Netflix series "Squid Game," has joined the cast of the upcoming "Star Wars" series "The Acolyte."
James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton join '1923'
TV // 22 hours ago
James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton join '1923'
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced seven new cast members for the "Yellowstone" prequel "1923" on Thursday, including James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Darrenn Mann and Michelle Randolph.
Claire Danes joins Stephen Soderbergh series 'Full Circle' at HBO Max
TV // 1 day ago
Claire Danes joins Stephen Soderbergh series 'Full Circle' at HBO Max
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Claire Danes will star with Zazie Beetz in "Full Circle," an HBO Max limited series from Steven Soderbergh and Ed Solomon.
'Solar Opposites' Halloween special set for release Oct. 3
TV // 1 day ago
'Solar Opposites' Halloween special set for release Oct. 3
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Hulu shared a premiere date and teaser for the "Solar Opposites" special "A Sinister Halloween Scary Opposites Solar Special."
'The Peripheral' trailer thrusts Chloë Grace Moretz into a time-bending conflict
TV // 1 day ago
'The Peripheral' trailer thrusts Chloë Grace Moretz into a time-bending conflict
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime Video released the first trailer for "The Peripheral," starring Chloë Grace Moretz in an upcoming sci-fi thriller.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Craig Johnson: Longmire loses memory, not moral compass, in 'Hell and Back'
Craig Johnson: Longmire loses memory, not moral compass, in 'Hell and Back'
Movie review: 'Brahmastra' is a Marvel-ous super powered epic
Movie review: 'Brahmastra' is a Marvel-ous super powered epic
'Squid Game' star Lee Jung-Jae joins upcoming 'Star Wars' series
'Squid Game' star Lee Jung-Jae joins upcoming 'Star Wars' series
'The Crown' to pause production following death of Queen Elizabeth II
'The Crown' to pause production following death of Queen Elizabeth II
Movie review: 'Pinocchio' sullies classic's legacy
Movie review: 'Pinocchio' sullies classic's legacy
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement