Trending
Advertisement
TV
Sept. 8, 2022 / 11:03 AM

'The Peripheral' trailer thrusts Chloë Grace Moretz into a time-bending conflict

By Justin Klawans
1/5
Amazon Prime Video released the first trailer for "The Peripheral," starring Chloë Grace Moretz in an upcoming sci-fi thriller. Photo courtesy of Amazon Prime Video
Amazon Prime Video released the first trailer for "The Peripheral," starring Chloë Grace Moretz in an upcoming sci-fi thriller. Photo courtesy of Amazon Prime Video

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime Video on Thursday released the trailer for The Peripheral, an upcoming science-fiction series loosely based on William Gibson's 2014 novel of the same name.

The trailer shows off the series' star, Chloë Grace Moretz, as Flynne Fisher, a woman who is "trying to hold together the pieces of her broken family in a forgotten corner of tomorrow's America," according to a synopsis of the series from Amazon Prime Video.

Advertisement

"Flynne is smart, ambitious, and doomed. She has no future, until the future comes calling for her," the streaming service said.

The trailer depicts Flynne's day-to-day activities in her rural town, when, "One night she dons a headset and finds herself in futuristic London -- a sleek and mysterious world, alluringly different from her own hardscrabble existence," the synopsis added.

This technology ends up transporting her consciousness 70 years in the future, where she is able to interact with the world.

"As Flynne searches to discover who has connected their worlds, and for what purpose, her presence sets dangerous forces into motion...forces intent on destroying Flynne and her family in her own world," Amazon Prime Video said.

Advertisement

In addition to Grace Moretz, The Peripheral also stars Gary Carr, Jack Reynor, Eli Goree, Charlotte Riley and JJ Field in additional roles.

Louis Herthum, Chris Coy, Melinda Page Hamilton and Katie Leung also appear in recurring roles throughout the series.

Created, written and executive produced by showrunner Scott Smith, the show was first put into development in 2018 as part of a push for new science-fiction content.

In addition to Smith, the series had the assistance of husband-and-wife pair Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, creators of HBO's sci-fi hit Westworld, who boarded as additional executive producers.

The duo's involvement in the project was related to a massive deal that they signed with Amazon Prime Video in 2019 to produce original series for the platform.

The deal, which Deadline reported as being in the nine figures, remains one of the largest TV business deals.

"We can't wait to dive in to make some [expletive] crazy television," the pair said in a statement at the time. "We're thrilled to continue our collaboration with our friends and partners at Warner Bros and HBO on Westworld, The Peripheral and more for seasons to come."

Vincenzo Natali (Splice) directed the first episode of The Peripheral. Directors for additional episodes have yet to be announced.

Advertisement

The Peripheral will not be the only time Moretz will be seen on a streaming platform in the near future, as the actress also has an upcoming animated movie, Nimona, coming to Netflix in 2023.

Season 1 of The Peripheral premieres Oct. 21 on Amazon Prime Video.

Read More

'The Good Nurse' trailer: Jessica Chastain learns Eddie Redmayne's dark secret Movie review: 'Clerks III' is too serious for its own good

Latest Headlines

Selma Blair, Teresa Giudice, Shangela join 'DWTS' Season 31 at Disney+
TV // 1 hour ago
Selma Blair, Teresa Giudice, Shangela join 'DWTS' Season 31 at Disney+
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Selma Blair, Teresa Giudice, Shangela, Gabby Windey, Wayne Brady and other celebrities will compete in "Dancing with the Stars" Season 31 at Disney+.
Brie Larson talks Disney+ projects, getting her own roller coaster on 'Kimmel'
TV // 3 hours ago
Brie Larson talks Disney+ projects, getting her own roller coaster on 'Kimmel'
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Brie Larson went on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" to talk about her new Disney+ projects, as well as her emotions upon getting a "Captain Marvel" roller coaster in Paris.
Matthew Fox: 'Last Light' thriller is a warning about impending energy crisis
TV // 7 hours ago
Matthew Fox: 'Last Light' thriller is a warning about impending energy crisis
NEW YORK, Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Lost alumnus Matthew Fox and Downton Abbey actress Joanne Froggatt say they wanted to star in the new Peacock thriller, "Last Light," because it places a relatable family at the center of a tale about energy dependence.
'Thomas & Friends' to introduce autistic character
TV // 20 hours ago
'Thomas & Friends' to introduce autistic character
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- "Thomas and Friends" will be adding the first autistic character to their ranks when Bruno the Brake Car makes his debut.
'Teletubbies' reboot with Tituss Burgess coming to Netflix
TV // 23 hours ago
'Teletubbies' reboot with Tituss Burgess coming to Netflix
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Children's series "Teletubbies" will return as a new show with "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" actor Tituss Burgess as narrator.
'New Amsterdam' on NBC to get remade in Turkey
TV // 1 day ago
'New Amsterdam' on NBC to get remade in Turkey
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- The NBC medical drama "New Amsterdam" is poised to get an adaptation in Turkey, the network said.
Zazie Beetz to join Steven Soderbergh's 'Full Circle' on HBO Max
TV // 1 day ago
Zazie Beetz to join Steven Soderbergh's 'Full Circle' on HBO Max
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Zazie Beetz has been tapped to join the HBO Max series "Full Circle" from Steven Soderbergh and Ed Solomon.
Chris Wallace show coming to HBO Max, CNN in September
TV // 1 day ago
Chris Wallace show coming to HBO Max, CNN in September
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- "Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?," a talk show hosted by former Fox News anchor Chris Wallace, will premiere on HBO Max and CNN in September.
Vince Staples to star in self-titled comedy series at Netflix
TV // 1 day ago
Vince Staples to star in self-titled comedy series at Netflix
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Comedian Vince Staples is set to star in his own scripted comedy show for Netflix.
'Strictly Come Dancing' posts new pics of Season 20 dancers
TV // 2 days ago
'Strictly Come Dancing' posts new pics of Season 20 dancers
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- The BBC has released a series of new photos depicting the professional dancers who will appear on "Strictly Come Dancing."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Craig Johnson: Longmire loses memory, not moral compass, in 'Hell and Back'
Craig Johnson: Longmire loses memory, not moral compass, in 'Hell and Back'
'Love is Blind' alum Mark Cuevas marries at Ohio wedding
'Love is Blind' alum Mark Cuevas marries at Ohio wedding
Movie review: 'Barbarian' is a totally terrifying surprise
Movie review: 'Barbarian' is a totally terrifying surprise
'Thomas & Friends' to introduce autistic character
'Thomas & Friends' to introduce autistic character
Richard Dreyfuss recalls initially saying 'no' to 'Jaws' as movie returns to theaters
Richard Dreyfuss recalls initially saying 'no' to 'Jaws' as movie returns to theaters
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement