'The Peripheral' trailer thrusts Chloë Grace Moretz into a time-bending conflict

Amazon Prime Video released the first trailer for "The Peripheral," starring Chloë Grace Moretz in an upcoming sci-fi thriller. Photo courtesy of Amazon Prime Video

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime Video on Thursday released the trailer for The Peripheral, an upcoming science-fiction series loosely based on William Gibson's 2014 novel of the same name. The trailer shows off the series' star, Chloë Grace Moretz, as Flynne Fisher, a woman who is "trying to hold together the pieces of her broken family in a forgotten corner of tomorrow's America," according to a synopsis of the series from Amazon Prime Video. Advertisement

"Flynne is smart, ambitious, and doomed. She has no future, until the future comes calling for her," the streaming service said.

The trailer depicts Flynne's day-to-day activities in her rural town, when, "One night she dons a headset and finds herself in futuristic London -- a sleek and mysterious world, alluringly different from her own hardscrabble existence," the synopsis added.

This technology ends up transporting her consciousness 70 years in the future, where she is able to interact with the world.

"As Flynne searches to discover who has connected their worlds, and for what purpose, her presence sets dangerous forces into motion...forces intent on destroying Flynne and her family in her own world," Amazon Prime Video said.

In addition to Grace Moretz, The Peripheral also stars Gary Carr, Jack Reynor, Eli Goree, Charlotte Riley and JJ Field in additional roles.

Louis Herthum, Chris Coy, Melinda Page Hamilton and Katie Leung also appear in recurring roles throughout the series.

Created, written and executive produced by showrunner Scott Smith, the show was first put into development in 2018 as part of a push for new science-fiction content.

In addition to Smith, the series had the assistance of husband-and-wife pair Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, creators of HBO's sci-fi hit Westworld, who boarded as additional executive producers.

The duo's involvement in the project was related to a massive deal that they signed with Amazon Prime Video in 2019 to produce original series for the platform.

The deal, which Deadline reported as being in the nine figures, remains one of the largest TV business deals.

"We can't wait to dive in to make some [expletive] crazy television," the pair said in a statement at the time. "We're thrilled to continue our collaboration with our friends and partners at Warner Bros and HBO on Westworld, The Peripheral and more for seasons to come."

Vincenzo Natali (Splice) directed the first episode of The Peripheral. Directors for additional episodes have yet to be announced.

The Peripheral will not be the only time Moretz will be seen on a streaming platform in the near future, as the actress also has an upcoming animated movie, Nimona, coming to Netflix in 2023.

Season 1 of The Peripheral premieres Oct. 21 on Amazon Prime Video.