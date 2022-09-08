Selma Blair, Teresa Giudice, Shangela join 'DWTS' Season 31 at Disney+

1/5
Selma Blair will appear as a contestant in "Dancing with the Stars" Season 31. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Disney+ on Thursday announced the celebrity cast for Dancing with the Stars Season 31.
Fitness model Joseph Baena, actress Selma Blair, comedian Wayne Brady, Good Morning America contributor Sam Champion, singer Jessie James Decker and actors Trevor Donovan and Daniel Durant will compete on the show, the streaming service said in a press release on Disney+ Day.
Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice, former Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino, actress Cheryl Ladd, actor Jason Lewis, RuPaul's Drag Race alum Shangela, singer Jordin Sparks and Bachelorette alum Gabby Windey also join the cast.
TikTok star Charli D'Amelio and her mom, Heidi D'Amelio, were previously announced as contestants.
In addition, DWTS pros Mark Ballas and Louis Van Amstel will return as pro dancing partners.
Here are the celebrity and professional dancer pairs for Season 31:
Joseph Baena and Daniella Karagach
Selma Blair and Sasha Farber
Wayne Brady and Witney Carson
Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke
Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas
Heidi D'Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev
Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten
Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater
Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart
Teresa Giudice and Pasha Pashkov
Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki
Cheryl Ladd and Louis van Amstel
Jason Lewis and Peta Murgatroyd
Shangela and Gleb Savchenko
Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong
Gabbey Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy
Model and television personality Tyra Banks and actor and DWTS Season 19 winner Alfonso Ribeiro will host Season 31, with Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough to return as judges.
The new season marks DWTS' move to Disney+ after 30 seasons on ABC.