Sept. 8, 2022 / 10:05 AM

Selma Blair, Teresa Giudice, Shangela join 'DWTS' Season 31 at Disney+

By Annie Martin
Selma Blair will appear as a contestant in "Dancing with the Stars" Season 31. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/8856cacddc9ec2d4b8bd04a316e75fbd/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Disney+ on Thursday announced the celebrity cast for Dancing with the Stars Season 31.

Fitness model Joseph Baena, actress Selma Blair, comedian Wayne Brady, Good Morning America contributor Sam Champion, singer Jessie James Decker and actors Trevor Donovan and Daniel Durant will compete on the show, the streaming service said in a press release on Disney+ Day.

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice, former Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino, actress Cheryl Ladd, actor Jason Lewis, RuPaul's Drag Race alum Shangela, singer Jordin Sparks and Bachelorette alum Gabby Windey also join the cast.

TikTok star Charli D'Amelio and her mom, Heidi D'Amelio, were previously announced as contestants.

In addition, DWTS pros Mark Ballas and Louis Van Amstel will return as pro dancing partners.

Here are the celebrity and professional dancer pairs for Season 31:

Joseph Baena and Daniella Karagach

Selma Blair and Sasha Farber

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson

Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke

Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas

Heidi D'Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev

Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten

Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater

Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart

Teresa Giudice and Pasha Pashkov

Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki

Cheryl Ladd and Louis van Amstel

Jason Lewis and Peta Murgatroyd

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko

Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong

Gabbey Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy

Model and television personality Tyra Banks and actor and DWTS Season 19 winner Alfonso Ribeiro will host Season 31, with Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough to return as judges.

The new season marks DWTS' move to Disney+ after 30 seasons on ABC.

