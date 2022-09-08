Breaking News
Britain's royal family says 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision in Scotland
Trending
Advertisement
TV
Sept. 8, 2022 / 8:17 AM

Brie Larson talks Disney+ projects, getting her own roller coaster on 'Kimmel'

By Justin Klawans
1/5
Brie Larson went on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" to talk about her new Disney+ projects, as well as her emotions about a "Captain Marvel" roller coaster in Paris. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/8eda84ba659b5a5675b1fe7db7a62311/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Brie Larson went on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" to talk about her new Disney+ projects, as well as her emotions about a "Captain Marvel" roller coaster in Paris. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Brie Larson appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to talk about some upcoming projects on Disney+, and also spoke about her wild Captain Marvel roller coaster experience in Paris.

The actress went on the show Wednesday to talk with Kimmel about two different Disney+ features.

Advertisement

The first, Growing Up, is an original docuseries created, directed and hosted by Larson that discusses the life stories of a variety of young adults.

In regard to getting the show made, the actress told Kimmel that "it was a long process of meeting various young people, talking them through and making sure that they were ready to tell their story."

"Each episode follows each one of them as they talk about the highs and lows of high school, the thing that they feel the most ashamed of, and then the thing that they're most proud of," Larson added.

When Kimmel asked if she had shared the thing she was most proud of, Larson said, "Of course, you can't not. That's the thing about when you're in a room with those people, you can't help but connect in a certain way, you start to reveal things about one another, that's what is so beautiful about life, I think."

Advertisement

Growing Up is not the only Disney+ show on the Captain Marvel actress' resume.

Larson is also starring in Remembering, a short film directed by her partner, Elijah Allan-Blitz.

The film follows Larson as a young woman who is using her inner child to remember her past. Remembering is also unique in that it features an augmented reality component.

"Augmented reality means that it's sort of blending in with your life," Larson said. "So with this short film, you could watch it straight through, or you could hold your iPad, your phone up to the screen, and part of it will come into your living room."

"You see dolphins come into your living room. I mean who doesn't want a dolphin in their living room, it's cool!" she added.

Larson is perhaps best known for her role as the heroine Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The character received her own film in 2019, and Larson is set to reprise the role in 2023's The Marvels.

One unexpected place where Larson said the character had shown up, though, was as part of a new Avengers ride at Disneyland Paris.

"It's my dream come true!" Larson said. "It's more light fare, just a fast roller coaster, hang out with Captain Marvel, you know, save the world."

Advertisement

Larson added that she had brought her friends and family out to see the ride, because "they know that I'm such a Disneyland fan, and so all of them were like, 'There's no person that this would be a bigger deal for than me.'"

Growing Up and Remembering are streaming on Disney+ starting Thursday.

Read More

Matthew Fox: 'Last Light' thriller is a warning about impending energy crisis 'The Good Nurse' trailer: Jessica Chastain learns Eddie Redmayne's dark secret 'What's Love Got to Do with It?' trailer: Lily James, Shazad Latif star in rom-com

Latest Headlines

Matthew Fox: 'Last Light' thriller is a warning about impending energy crisis
TV // 4 hours ago
Matthew Fox: 'Last Light' thriller is a warning about impending energy crisis
NEW YORK, Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Lost alumnus Matthew Fox and Downton Abbey actress Joanne Froggatt say they wanted to star in the new Peacock thriller, "Last Light," because it places a relatable family at the center of a tale about energy dependence.
'Thomas & Friends' to introduce autistic character
TV // 17 hours ago
'Thomas & Friends' to introduce autistic character
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- "Thomas and Friends" will be adding the first autistic character to their ranks when Bruno the Brake Car makes his debut.
'Teletubbies' reboot with Tituss Burgess coming to Netflix
TV // 19 hours ago
'Teletubbies' reboot with Tituss Burgess coming to Netflix
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Children's series "Teletubbies" will return as a new show with "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" actor Tituss Burgess as narrator.
'New Amsterdam' on NBC to get remade in Turkey
TV // 1 day ago
'New Amsterdam' on NBC to get remade in Turkey
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- The NBC medical drama "New Amsterdam" is poised to get an adaptation in Turkey, the network said.
Zazie Beetz to join Steven Soderbergh's 'Full Circle' on HBO Max
TV // 1 day ago
Zazie Beetz to join Steven Soderbergh's 'Full Circle' on HBO Max
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Zazie Beetz has been tapped to join the HBO Max series "Full Circle" from Steven Soderbergh and Ed Solomon.
Chris Wallace show coming to HBO Max, CNN in September
TV // 1 day ago
Chris Wallace show coming to HBO Max, CNN in September
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- "Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?," a talk show hosted by former Fox News anchor Chris Wallace, will premiere on HBO Max and CNN in September.
Vince Staples to star in self-titled comedy series at Netflix
TV // 1 day ago
Vince Staples to star in self-titled comedy series at Netflix
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Comedian Vince Staples is set to star in his own scripted comedy show for Netflix.
'Strictly Come Dancing' posts new pics of Season 20 dancers
TV // 1 day ago
'Strictly Come Dancing' posts new pics of Season 20 dancers
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- The BBC has released a series of new photos depicting the professional dancers who will appear on "Strictly Come Dancing."
TV review: 'Cobra Kai' keeps kicking with poignant new stories, characters
TV // 2 days ago
TV review: 'Cobra Kai' keeps kicking with poignant new stories, characters
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 6 (UPI) -- "Cobra Kai" Season 5 continues to give its new and returning characters worthwhile stories, but the cast has grown so much it leaves you wanting more time with them.
BBC adapting Holly Jackson's 'Good Girl's Guide to Murder' as a series
TV // 2 days ago
BBC adapting Holly Jackson's 'Good Girl's Guide to Murder' as a series
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- The BBC has announced it is adapting Holly Jackson's teen crime thriller, "A Good Girl's Guide to Murder," as a six-part series to premiere in 2023.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Craig Johnson: Longmire loses memory, not moral compass, in 'Hell and Back'
Craig Johnson: Longmire loses memory, not moral compass, in 'Hell and Back'
'Love is Blind' alum Mark Cuevas marries at Ohio wedding
'Love is Blind' alum Mark Cuevas marries at Ohio wedding
Movie review: 'Barbarian' is a totally terrifying surprise
Movie review: 'Barbarian' is a totally terrifying surprise
'Thomas & Friends' to introduce autistic character
'Thomas & Friends' to introduce autistic character
Richard Dreyfuss recalls initially saying 'no' to 'Jaws' as movie returns to theaters
Richard Dreyfuss recalls initially saying 'no' to 'Jaws' as movie returns to theaters
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement