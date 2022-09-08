Brie Larson talks Disney+ projects, getting her own roller coaster on 'Kimmel'

1/5

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Brie Larson appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to talk about some upcoming projects on Disney+, and also spoke about her wild Captain Marvel roller coaster experience in Paris. The actress went on the show Wednesday to talk with Kimmel about two different Disney+ features. Advertisement

The first, Growing Up, is an original docuseries created, directed and hosted by Larson that discusses the life stories of a variety of young adults.

In regard to getting the show made, the actress told Kimmel that "it was a long process of meeting various young people, talking them through and making sure that they were ready to tell their story."

"Each episode follows each one of them as they talk about the highs and lows of high school, the thing that they feel the most ashamed of, and then the thing that they're most proud of," Larson added.

When Kimmel asked if she had shared the thing she was most proud of, Larson said, "Of course, you can't not. That's the thing about when you're in a room with those people, you can't help but connect in a certain way, you start to reveal things about one another, that's what is so beautiful about life, I think."

Growing Up is not the only Disney+ show on the Captain Marvel actress' resume.

Larson is also starring in Remembering, a short film directed by her partner, Elijah Allan-Blitz.

The film follows Larson as a young woman who is using her inner child to remember her past. Remembering is also unique in that it features an augmented reality component.

"Augmented reality means that it's sort of blending in with your life," Larson said. "So with this short film, you could watch it straight through, or you could hold your iPad, your phone up to the screen, and part of it will come into your living room."

"You see dolphins come into your living room. I mean who doesn't want a dolphin in their living room, it's cool!" she added.

Larson is perhaps best known for her role as the heroine Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The character received her own film in 2019, and Larson is set to reprise the role in 2023's The Marvels.

One unexpected place where Larson said the character had shown up, though, was as part of a new Avengers ride at Disneyland Paris.

"It's my dream come true!" Larson said. "It's more light fare, just a fast roller coaster, hang out with Captain Marvel, you know, save the world."

Larson added that she had brought her friends and family out to see the ride, because "they know that I'm such a Disneyland fan, and so all of them were like, 'There's no person that this would be a bigger deal for than me.'"

Growing Up and Remembering are streaming on Disney+ starting Thursday.