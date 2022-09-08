Trending
Sept. 8, 2022 / 12:50 PM

Claire Danes joins Stephen Soderbergh series 'Full Circle' at HBO Max

By Annie Martin
Claire Danes will star with Zazie Beetz in "Full Circle," an HBO Max limited series from Steven Soderbergh and Ed Solomon. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/e5eab89e54fd80120f56e0d1e10ac5da/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Claire Danes has joined the cast of Stephen Soderbergh's new series.

Variety reported Thursday that Danes, 43, will star in Full Circle, a limited series from Soderbergh and Ed Solomon, at HBO Max.

Danes joins previously announced star Zazie Beetz.

Deadline confirmed Danes' casting and said the actress is believed to be playing a Manhattan attorney running her father's family business. Beetz will reportedly play an agent for the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

Full Circle follows an investigation into a botched kidnapping that uncovers long-held secrets and connecting multiple characters and cultures in present-day New York City.

Solomon will write the series, with Soderbergh as director. The pair will also executive produce with Casey Silver, whom they collaborated with on the 2021 film No Sudden Move for HBO Max.

Danes' previous TV roles include Carrie Mathison on Homeland and Cora in The Essex Serpent.

