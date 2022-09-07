Trending
Advertisement
TV
Sept. 7, 2022 / 8:09 AM

'New Amsterdam' on NBC to get remade in Turkey

By Justin Klawans
1/2
The NBC medical drama "New Amsterdam" is poised to get an adaptation in Turkey, with the new cast seen here. Photo courtesy of NBCUniversal
The NBC medical drama "New Amsterdam" is poised to get an adaptation in Turkey, with the new cast seen here. Photo courtesy of NBCUniversal

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- The hit medical drama New Amsterdam will be getting a remake in Turkey, NBCUniversal said Wednesday.

The remade show will be titled Hayat Bugün, or Life is Today, and will be based on a similar premise to the original NBC series.

Advertisement

The show "will follow Dr. Bariş, the newly appointed chief of medicine at one of Turkey's most famous and oldest public hospitals, as he works to reform the neglected facility by tearing up its bureaucracy to provide exceptional care to patients using creative solutions," according to a synopsis of the show obtained by Deadline.

Hayat Bugün will be adapted as part of a licensing deal with NBCUniversal Formats, and is scheduled to air on Turkish network Show TV in 2023. An exact release date has not been announced.

"We are very excited to partner with 03 Medya to produce the first international adaptation of New Amsterdam," Ana Langenberg, senior VP of format sales & production at NBCUniversal, told The Hollywood Reporter. "Together with David Schulner we will bring Hayat Bugün to life in a way that connects with Turkish audiences, celebrates local culture and honors what made the original so special."

Advertisement

The series is being produced by Turkish studio 03 Medya in association with Universal International Studios, with the original show's creator, David Schulner, set to serve as a consultant.

"I couldn't be happier to work with 03 Medya and the talented team behind Hayat Bugün," Schulner said. "They've taken the hard-earned optimism of New Amsterdam and made it their own. Turkish audiences are in for a real treat."

The cast will be led by Ulaş Tuna Astepe, who will take on the role of Dr. Bariş. He will be joined by Hazar Ergüçlü, Tansel Öngel, Hande Doğandemir, Mert Denizmen and Şerif Erol.

All of the roles are based on characters found in the original series.

The original New Amsterdam, which premiered in 2018, was based on the memoir Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital by Dr. Eric Manheimer, which chronicled his career as the hospital's medical director.

The most recent season, premiering in 2021, starred Ryan Eggold, Freema Agyeman, Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims and Tyler Labine.

The show's fifth and final season is set to premiere on Sept. 20.

Read More

Vince Staples to star in self-titled comedy series at Netflix 'Strictly Come Dancing' posts new pics of Season 20 dancers TV review: 'Cobra Kai' keeps kicking with poignant new stories, characters

Latest Headlines

Zazie Beetz to join Steven Soderbergh's 'Full Circle' on HBO Max
TV // 18 hours ago
Zazie Beetz to join Steven Soderbergh's 'Full Circle' on HBO Max
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Zazie Beetz has been tapped to join the HBO Max series "Full Circle" from Steven Soderbergh and Ed Solomon.
Chris Wallace show coming to HBO Max, CNN in September
TV // 18 hours ago
Chris Wallace show coming to HBO Max, CNN in September
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- "Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?," a talk show hosted by former Fox News anchor Chris Wallace, will premiere on HBO Max and CNN in September.
Vince Staples to star in self-titled comedy series at Netflix
TV // 18 hours ago
Vince Staples to star in self-titled comedy series at Netflix
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Comedian Vince Staples is set to star in his own scripted comedy show for Netflix.
'Strictly Come Dancing' posts new pics of Season 20 dancers
TV // 22 hours ago
'Strictly Come Dancing' posts new pics of Season 20 dancers
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- The BBC has released a series of new photos depicting the professional dancers who will appear on "Strictly Come Dancing."
TV review: 'Cobra Kai' keeps kicking with poignant new stories, characters
TV // 1 day ago
TV review: 'Cobra Kai' keeps kicking with poignant new stories, characters
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 6 (UPI) -- "Cobra Kai" Season 5 continues to give its new and returning characters worthwhile stories, but the cast has grown so much it leaves you wanting more time with them.
BBC adapting Holly Jackson's 'Good Girl's Guide to Murder' as a series
TV // 1 day ago
BBC adapting Holly Jackson's 'Good Girl's Guide to Murder' as a series
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- The BBC has announced it is adapting Holly Jackson's teen crime thriller, "A Good Girl's Guide to Murder," as a six-part series to premiere in 2023.
Melissa Villasenor confirms 'Saturday Night Live' exit: 'Forever grateful'
TV // 1 day ago
Melissa Villasenor confirms 'Saturday Night Live' exit: 'Forever grateful'
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Melissa Villasenor has confirmed she won't be back for the new season of "Saturday Night Live."
'Euphoria,' 'Stranger Things,' 'White Lotus' win Creative Arts Emmys
TV // 1 day ago
'Euphoria,' 'Stranger Things,' 'White Lotus' win Creative Arts Emmys
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- "Euphoria," "Stranger Things" and "White Lotus" picked up five Creative Emmy Awards apiece at a ceremony in Los Angeles Sunday night.
Mckenna Grace: 'Bad Seed' character still 'totally evil'
TV // 2 days ago
Mckenna Grace: 'Bad Seed' character still 'totally evil'
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Mckenna Grace and newcomer Ella Dixon discuss facing off in "The Bad Seed Returns," which Mckenna also co-wrote.
Adele, Beatles, Boseman, Obama win Creative Arts Emmys
TV // 2 days ago
Adele, Beatles, Boseman, Obama win Creative Arts Emmys
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- "Adele: One NIght Only" was named Outstanding Variety Special and scored four other prizes at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles Saturday night.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Love is Blind' alum Mark Cuevas marries at Ohio wedding
'Love is Blind' alum Mark Cuevas marries at Ohio wedding
Craig Johnson: Longmire loses memory, not moral compass, in 'Hell and Back'
Craig Johnson: Longmire loses memory, not moral compass, in 'Hell and Back'
CBS announces premiere dates for 'Price is Right,' 'Bold and the Beautiful'
CBS announces premiere dates for 'Price is Right,' 'Bold and the Beautiful'
Megan Thee Stallion sings at funeral in new video for 'Ungrateful'
Megan Thee Stallion sings at funeral in new video for 'Ungrateful'
Richard Dreyfuss recalls initially saying 'no' to 'Jaws' as movie returns to theaters
Richard Dreyfuss recalls initially saying 'no' to 'Jaws' as movie returns to theaters
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement