Trending
Advertisement
TV
Sept. 6, 2022 / 2:08 PM

Zazie Beetz to join Steven Soderbergh's 'Full Circle' on HBO Max

By Justin Klawans
1/5
Zazie Beetz has been tapped to join the HBO Max series "Full Circle" from Steven Soderbergh and Ed Solomon. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/b4e180ac7e4c1a152b6a634e5ad6e99f/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Zazie Beetz has been tapped to join the HBO Max series "Full Circle" from Steven Soderbergh and Ed Solomon. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Actress Zazie Beetz has been tapped to star in director Steven Soderbergh's upcoming HBO Max limited series Full Circle, it was reported Tuesday.

According to Variety, Beetz has joined the upcoming series, which was first ordered by HBO Max back in August 2021.

Advertisement

Details on the show's plot are being kept to a minimum, but an official synopsis obtained by Variety said, "An investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present-day New York City."

Also being kept highly under wraps are details of Beetz's character, although Deadline has reported that she will be playing an agent from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

All six episodes of Full Circle will be directed by Soderbergh, who will also serve as executive producer.

The acclaimed filmmaker is known for helming projects such as Contagion, Magic Mike, Logan Lucky and the Ocean's series.

His film debut in 1989 with Sex, Lies, and Videotape won Soderbergh the Palme d'Or at that year's Cannes Film Festival, making him the youngest solo director to ever win the prize at just 26.

He is also well-known for his legal drama Erin Brockovich, based on the true story of the Pacific Gas & Electric Company in California.

Advertisement

Alongside Soderbergh on Full Circle will be Ed Solomon, who will serve as writer and executive producer. Casey Silver will also serve as an executive producer.

The trio previously worked together on the film No Sudden Move, also an HBO Max title.

"Even by Ed's standards this is a complex narrative that manages to be both kaleidoscopic and intimate," Soderbergh told Variety at the time of the show's announcement. "Our task now is to assemble a great cast and make sure we execute at the level the scripts deserve."

The German-born Beetz has shot to fame in recent years for her starring role as Van on FX's hit comedy-drama Atlanta, alongside the likes of Donald Glover, Brian Tyree Henry and Lakeith Stanfield.

The series has received critical acclaim throughout its run, and earned Beetz an Emmy nomination for Best Supporting Actress in 2018.

Beyond this, she has appeared in a number of films, including the recent Brad Pitt action-comedy Bullet Train, which has grossed nearly $200 million at the worldwide box office.

Beetz is also well recognized for her role in a pair of superhero films: 2019's Joker and 2018's Deadpool 2.

She will next star in the film Shelter, which is currently in pre-production.

Advertisement

A release date for Full Circle has not been announced.

Read More

Vince Staples to star in self-titled comedy series at Netflix 'All Quiet on the Western Front' teaser brings classic WWI novel to life 'Strictly Come Dancing' posts new pics of Season 20 dancers

Latest Headlines

Chris Wallace show coming to HBO Max, CNN in September
TV // 1 hour ago
Chris Wallace show coming to HBO Max, CNN in September
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- "Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?," a talk show hosted by former Fox News anchor Chris Wallace, will premiere on HBO Max and CNN in September.
Vince Staples to star in self-titled comedy series at Netflix
TV // 2 hours ago
Vince Staples to star in self-titled comedy series at Netflix
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Comedian Vince Staples is set to star in his own scripted comedy show for Netflix.
'Strictly Come Dancing' posts new pics of Season 20 dancers
TV // 5 hours ago
'Strictly Come Dancing' posts new pics of Season 20 dancers
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- The BBC has released a series of new photos depicting the professional dancers who will appear on "Strictly Come Dancing."
TV review: 'Cobra Kai' keeps kicking with poignant new stories, characters
TV // 12 hours ago
TV review: 'Cobra Kai' keeps kicking with poignant new stories, characters
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 6 (UPI) -- "Cobra Kai" Season 5 continues to give its new and returning characters worthwhile stories, but the cast has grown so much it leaves you wanting more time with them.
BBC adapting Holly Jackson's 'Good Girl's Guide to Murder' as a series
TV // 1 day ago
BBC adapting Holly Jackson's 'Good Girl's Guide to Murder' as a series
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- The BBC has announced it is adapting Holly Jackson's teen crime thriller, "A Good Girl's Guide to Murder," as a six-part series to premiere in 2023.
Melissa Villasenor confirms 'Saturday Night Live' exit: 'Forever grateful'
TV // 1 day ago
Melissa Villasenor confirms 'Saturday Night Live' exit: 'Forever grateful'
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Melissa Villasenor has confirmed she won't be back for the new season of "Saturday Night Live."
'Euphoria,' 'Stranger Things,' 'White Lotus' win Creative Arts Emmys
TV // 1 day ago
'Euphoria,' 'Stranger Things,' 'White Lotus' win Creative Arts Emmys
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- "Euphoria," "Stranger Things" and "White Lotus" picked up five Creative Emmy Awards apiece at a ceremony in Los Angeles Sunday night.
Mckenna Grace: 'Bad Seed' character still 'totally evil'
TV // 1 day ago
Mckenna Grace: 'Bad Seed' character still 'totally evil'
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Mckenna Grace and newcomer Ella Dixon discuss facing off in "The Bad Seed Returns," which Mckenna also co-wrote.
Adele, Beatles, Boseman, Obama win Creative Arts Emmys
TV // 2 days ago
Adele, Beatles, Boseman, Obama win Creative Arts Emmys
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- "Adele: One NIght Only" was named Outstanding Variety Special and scored four other prizes at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles Saturday night.
White House correspondent John Harwood leaves CNN
TV // 3 days ago
White House correspondent John Harwood leaves CNN
Sept. 3 (UPI) -- White House correspondent John Harwood has left CNN.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Pauley Perrette reveals she suffered stroke in 2021: 'Still here'
Pauley Perrette reveals she suffered stroke in 2021: 'Still here'
Richard Dreyfuss recalls initially saying 'no' to 'Jaws' as movie returns to theaters
Richard Dreyfuss recalls initially saying 'no' to 'Jaws' as movie returns to theaters
Tiffany Haddish: 'I deeply regret' comedy sketch that sparked lawsuit
Tiffany Haddish: 'I deeply regret' comedy sketch that sparked lawsuit
'Love is Blind' alum Mark Cuevas marries at Ohio wedding
'Love is Blind' alum Mark Cuevas marries at Ohio wedding
CBS announces premiere dates for 'Price is Right,' 'Bold and the Beautiful'
CBS announces premiere dates for 'Price is Right,' 'Bold and the Beautiful'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement