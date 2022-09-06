Trending
Sept. 6, 2022 / 1:10 PM

Vince Staples to star in self-titled comedy series at Netflix

By Justin Klawans

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Vince Staples is set to star in a self-titled comedy series at Netflix loosely based on his life.

The series, The Vince Staples Show, will be a semi-biographical scripted comedy starring the actor and rapper, according to Variety. No additional cast members have been announced.

The show will be set in Staples' hometown of Long Beach, Calif.

Staples will also serve as an executive producer in addition to a starring role.

Kenya Barris is also set to executive produce through his production company Khalabo Ink Society along with Ian Edelman, Maurice Williams, Corey Smyth and Calmatic. Barris is best known as the creator of the hit ABC sitcom Black-ish.

Edelman and Williams will serve as co-showrunners on the series. The pair, along with Barris, also served as executive producers on rapper Kid Cudi's animated Netflix show Entergalatic.

Calmatic will direct the first two episodes of the upcoming show, though directors beyond that have not yet been announced.

"I am excited to partner with Netflix and Kenya Barris on The Vince Staples Show," Staples said in a statement. "This has been something I have been developing for some time and I am happy it's coming to fruition."

Staples has previously worked in scripted series in both film and television.

This includes an appearance in the 2015 film Dope, as well as parts in the TV series American Dad! and Insecure, the latter of which also saw him playing a fictionalized version of himself.

He also lent his voice to a starring role on the animatic Adult Swim series Lazor Wolf for two seasons.

"It's our mission to work with the best artists in the world," Netflix's head of comedy, Tracy Pakosta, told Deadline. "Vince has already established himself as one of the most talented young musicians today and we're really excited about how his sensibility -- and sense of humor -- will translate into a unique comedy series."

One of the most well-known young rappers on the music scene today, Staples began his career collaborating with artists like Earl Sweatshirt and Mac Miller.

He released his debut studio album, Summertime '06, in 2015 to critical acclaim, and has since released four additional LPs.

Staples has also headlined four of his own tours throughout his career, with the latest coming in 2019.

A release window for The Vince Staples Show has not been announced.

