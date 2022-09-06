'Strictly Come Dancing' posts new pics of Season 20 dancers

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- The BBC on Tuesday released new photos of the professionals who will grace the dance floor on the upcoming season of Strictly Come Dancing.

"We think you'll agree our professional dancers are looking FAB-U-LOUS ahead of series 20!" the BBC wrote on Twitter.

The series of photos depicted both the male and female professional dancers, along with separate photos of the two groups.

Strictly Come Dancing pairs professional ballroom dancers with a slate of celebrity guests, who must then compete in front of a panel of judges to be the last ones standing.

The upcoming 20th season of the show will feature 20 professional dancers.

This includes four new pros for the new season: 11-time Italian Latin American Champion Vito Coppola, world semi-finalist Carlos Gu, Under 21 British National Champion Lauren Oakley and Latin dance champion Michelle Tsiakkas.

The celebrity lineup will feature a number of mainstays from British popular culture.

The first two celebrities announced were Will Mellor and Kym Marsh. Mellor is known for his roles on a number of different British television programs, and Marsh is both a well-known pop singer and television presenter.

The pair were joined the next day by Richie Anderson and Kaye Adams. Anderson is a regular BBC presenter, known for shows such as Breakfast Show and The One Show, while Adams is a Scottish TV presenter who hosts BBC Radio Scotland's morning show.

DJ and TV host Tyler West, along with singer-songwriter Matt Goss, was added to the cast later that week.

Additional celebrities contestants include comedian Jayde Adams, Paralympic champion Ellie Simmonds and singer Molly Rainford.

Strictly Come Dancing has become one of the most popular shows on the BBC and is a tentpole of British television.

First premiering in 2004, Strictly Come Dancing has been expanded to international versions in over 60 countries.

In the United States, the show is broadcast as Dancing with the Stars, whose latest season will soon be premiering on Disney+ after 30 seasons on ABC.

Similar to its British counterpart, Dancing with the Stars has become wildly popular among American audiences, and remains one of the network's biggest hits.

Additional versions of the show are put on in countries like South Korea, Peru, Japan, India, Sweden, Thailand and many more.

Strictly Come Dancing Season 20 premieres Sept. 17 on BBC One.